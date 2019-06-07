Search Launched For First Patient Proven Spontaneously Cured of Alzheimer's Disease, Announces Dr. Leslie Norins of Alzheimer's Germ Quest, Inc.

NAPLES, Fla., June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Has any Alzheimer's disease (AD) patient ever been proven cured spontaneously of the usually fatal disease, without medical intervention? That's what Alzheimer's Germ Quest, Inc., wants to find out. They're offering a $100,000 reward to the physician who provides the best case. Presently there is no curative for AD, and it is considered 100 percent fatal.

"Researchers can get valuable clues to a disease's cause and possible therapy from studying even a single spontaneously-cured individual," says Leslie Norins, M.D., Ph.D., the CEO. "We want to find such an unusual AD patient if one exists, and get the details for scientists to review. Speedier progress against Alzheimer's is vital."

"It might have been reported as a miracle. So, we contacted the authorities of the Catholic Church to see if they had records of any miraculous cures of AD," Dr. Norins says.

The Catholic evaluator and registrar of miracles is the Congregation for the Causes of Saints, part of the Curia at the Holy See, in Rome. "Their letter to me says they know of none," says Dr. Norins. We also got negative reports from the research librarians at Catholic University of America and the University of Notre Dame.

Next, Dr. Norins says he searched both the medical and lay literature, using both PubMed and Google, and again turned up no spontaneous cures of AD.

So, he says, "We're creating our own dragnet through this global search. Because physicians are the local professionals best able to diagnose AD and assess a possible spontaneous cure, we are targeting them. We're asking any doctor who has convincing evidence to submit that case via our website, ALZgerm.org, where they'll find all the details."

Dr. Norins cites as inspiration the single patient whose proven cancer spontaneously disappeared, leading Dr. Steven Rosenberg of the National Cancer Institute to begin his productive studies of immunological remedies for cancer. Other single-patient discoveries include the "Philadelphia chromosome" in leukemia, and the "Berlin patient" for white cell resistance to HIV.

Alzheimer's Germ Quest, Inc. is a self-funded public benefit corporation headquartered in Naples, Florida. It sponsors the $1 Million Challenge Award for the scientist who provides persuasive evidence that AD is caused by an infectious agent.

