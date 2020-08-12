Search Solution Group Makes Inc. 5000 List for the 6th Consecutive Year

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inc. magazine revealed that Search Solution Group is an Inc. 5000 honoree for the sixth year in a row. Since Inc. started in 1982, only 4% of companies have made the list five times in row.

The annual Inc. 5000 list is the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies, and our firm ranks #3917 in our sixth year on the list. The Inc. 5000 represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses.

"We are honored to be recognized as one of Inc. 5000 fastest growing companies for the sixth year in a row! Our team has made sacrifices and put in work where it was needed, and we have now only scratched the surface of the success I know we are capable of. I have never doubted SSG's mission or leadership and I know we have the potential to do even bigger and better things in the future." – Ashley Goldberg, Partner & President of Search Solution Staffing

Since 2002, our firm has experienced tremendous growth in all kinds, we have expanded geographically, added headcount in our offices, and broadened our services. Search Solution Group has developed into a full-service headhunting, recruiting, and executive search firm forging the connection between organizations and uniquely qualified candidates. We are composed of three divisions: Search Solution Group, Search Solution Staffing, and Search Solution Executive.

"An honor as significant as being a part of the Inc. 5000 list for the 6th consecutive year reiterates the importance of every single person at SSG. Our goal every day is to provide the best service to every client. Being recognized as an honoree truly validates all of the hard work and sacrifices made by our team. " – Caroline Cubbage, Partner & Senior Director

Search Solution Group is incredibly proud to be featured, again, among so many inspiring organizations. Our team plans to build from this achievement and continue to sustain exponential growth.

SOURCE Search Solution Group