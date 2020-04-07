Sears Outlet Committed to Providing Access to Essential Items During Pandemic

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill., April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sears Outlet, a leading national home retailer that carries items identified as necessities during the COVID-19 pandemic, including home appliances such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers as well as power and hand tools, announced today that its stores remain open to serve the public.

"Based on guidance from state and local health officials, our retail stores remain open to provide the public with access to necessity items during this pandemic, including home appliances and tools," said Will Powell, chief executive officer and president. "We've taken significant actions in our stores to ensure the health and safety of all our associates and customers, including increasing the frequency of cleaning, general hygiene maintenance and implementing social distancing practices. Additionally, our delivery teams are following preventive actions including washing hands often, disinfecting frequently-touched objects, carrying hand sanitizer and recommended social distancing practices."

For more information about what Sears Outlet is doing to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, go to: https://www.searsoutlet.com/oa/what-were-doing/.

In addition to shopping in-store, consumers can browse, purchase and schedule store pick-up or delivery 24/7 at www.searsoutlet.com. The website also provides information about how Sears Outlet has responded to the COVID-19 pandemic as well as updates to individual store operating hours. While Sears Outlet remains open, it was recently announced that Sears, which is not affiliated with Sears Outlet, was closing all of its stores for the remainder of April.

Sears Outlet recently announced a merger with Ohio-based home furnishings retailer American Freight to create a combined 300 store one-stop-shop for furniture, mattresses and appliances. The companies are on track to finish the integration as scheduled in late April. The Grand Opening activities to celebrate the merger, originally scheduled for the end of April, have been postponed until a time to be announced later this summer.

Customers can find more information about the Sears Outlet transition to the new American Freight Appliance, Furniture, Mattress at www.searsoutlet.com/rebrand and www.americanfreight.com/sears-outlet-rebrand.

About Sears Outlet

Sears Outlet is a national home retailer focused on providing its customers with in-store and online access to new, one-of-a kind products across a broad assortment of merchandise categories, including home appliances, lawn and garden equipment, apparel, mattresses, sporting goods and tools at prices that are significantly lower than list prices.

About American Freight

Since 1994, American Freight has been helping customers save money on quality furniture and mattresses. American Freight offers flexible payment options including free layaway and take it home today for $50 with low, easy payment plans through American First Finance (see www.americanfreight.com/50 for details). With over 170 stores and over 2 million satisfied customers, American Freight continues to grow while our mission remains the same: sell the best for less every day while delivering excellent customer service. American Freight offers same day delivery for all in-stock items. Some restrictions and limitations apply. See store associate for details or visit www.americanfreight.com.

