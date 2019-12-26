Seaside, Florida's Cottage Rental Agency Extends Winter Low-Rate Offer

SEASIDE, Fla., Dec. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cottage Rental Agency (http://www.cottagerentalagency.com), the longest established property management company in Seaside, Fla., has announced the extension of it's never-before-offered promotion with rates as low as $109 for guests booking stays from now until Feb. 13, 2020 at any eligible home or cottage in Seaside, Watercolor and along scenic Highway 30A in South Walton, Florida.

"As winter wanes on in the other parts of the country, Northwest Florida offers many great events and milder temperatures to lure guests to our sugar-white sand beaches and turquoise waters without the summertime crowds," said Robert Kallmeyer, general manager for Cottage Rental Agency.

Along with the special, CRA is offering two-bedroom stays for $209, three bedrooms for $309 and four bedrooms for $409 with a three-night minimum stay.

Countdown Seaside

Seaside Square comes alive on New Year's Eve for family fun, live music, face painting and crafts. Live music featuring The Brevet, Preachervan & The Prescriptions Music begins at 5 p.m. on Tues., Dec. 31 in Seaside, Fla. with a dazzling fireworks display over the beach kicking off at 9 p.m.

30A Songwriters Festival

The 11th Annual 30A Songwriters Festival takes place at 25 venues along Highway 30A in South Walton from January 17-20. Headlining artists this year are Brian Wilson, John Prine, Indigo Girls, Tanya Tucker, Don McLean and Herman's Hermits starring Peter Noone along with many other singer songwriters sharing their stories and songs. All proceeds benefit the Cultural Arts Alliance of Walton County.

Sandestin Gumbo Festival

The Sandestin Gumbo Festival has been known as one of the largest and most popular winter food events along Florida's Emerald Coast. Kick-off the weekend Fri., Feb. 14 with a seafood boil.

Outdoors and Nature

From stellar beach sunsets to crown jewels of South Walton, the rare coastal dune lakes, this is a great time of year to enjoy outdoor recreation options. "From biking the 19-miles along Highway 30A on the Timpoochee bike trail to hiking through longleaf pine forests in Point Washington, Grayton Beach State Park, Deer Lake State Park or Topsail Hill Preserve State Park, the beaches of South Walton have so much to offer this winter," added Kallmeyer.

Guests wishing to book this special winter offer should visit http://www.cottagerentalagency.com, or speak to one of our professional vacation planners at (866) 966-2565 and use promo code WLOW.

The Cottage Rental Agency holiday promotion is available for participating cottages only and applies to stays booked now through Feb. 13.

About Cottage Rental Agency

Founded in Seaside, Florida more than 33 years ago, Cottage Rental Agency (CRA) is the iconic coastal town's original rental agency and the longest established property management company along scenic Highway 30A. CRA offers the largest collection of private cottages and luxury homes, a new on-site welcome center with hotel-style check in, and more. Since its founding, CRA has welcomed generations of guests, a family tradition for returning and new visitors each year who rent vacation homes and enjoy exceptional amenities and personalized service. For more information, call (866) 966-2565 or visit http://www.cottagerentalagency.com.

