Seasoned Inside and Out, Tony Chachere's Deep-Fried Turkey is a Thanksgiving Treat
OPELOUSAS, La., Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As you prepare your Thanksgiving feast, don't forget to season your turkey inside and out. Not only that but when you deep fry it, you will get the most mouthwateringly delicious turkey you've ever tasted. With Tony Chachere's Butter Marinade injected into the turkey and its seasoning spread all around the outside of the turkey, and then deep fried to crispy and juicy perfection, it's no wonder Tony's Deep-Fried Turkey is one of the most searched and popular turkey recipes.
TONY'S DEEP-FRIED TURKEY
INGREDIENTS
3-5 Gallons Peanut Oil (or Oil of Your Choosing)
1 Turkey (12 Pounds)
Tony's Butter Injectable Marinade, to Taste
Tony's Original Creole Seasoning, to Taste
PREPARATION
Prep Time: 45 Minutes
Cook Time: 36 Minutes
Serves: 8-10
Tony Chachere's® Famous Creole Cuisine is celebrating its 50th Anniversary! Established in 1972 by Tony Chachere, the "Ole Master" of Creole cooking, Tony's remains family-owned and operated in Opelousas, Louisiana. Employing more than 100 people, the family maintains a tradition of Creole authenticity in its comprehensive line of seasonings, dinner mixes, marinades, and sauces for both the pantry and the table.
