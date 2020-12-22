Seasoned Software Executive Genevieve Wang Joins GrubMarket as Chief Product Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GrubMarket, Inc. today announced that Genevieve Wang, former Chief Strategy Officer and VP of Product at Brightidea, Inc., will join its management team as Chief Product Officer. Genevieve will report to GrubMarket's Founder and CEO, Mike Xu. As Chief Product Officer, Genevieve is in charge of building a world-class SaaS and eCommerce product suite, as well as driving the software product direction and execution for GrubMarket.

In her previous role, Genevieve oversaw the product management and marketing organizations and served as Chief Strategy Officer at Brightidea, the maker of the world's top idea management software product. She has 15 years of software product and marketing experience at multiple software and CPG/food companies. Genevieve received a B.A. from Harvard University (Economics) with the highest distinction, and a MBA with honors from the Haas School of Business at the University of California, Berkeley, where she was also selected for the Brian Maxwell Fellowship.

"Genevieve is joining GrubMarket with the mission of taking our Software-as-a-Service and eCommerce products to a new level of success. This includes developing WholesaleWare, our SaaS product, into a one-stop 'go-to' wholesale operating system for small and medium-sized wholesalers and farmers. She had an amazing track record at Brightidea, leading its software products, and we are so thrilled to have her at GrubMarket," said Mike Xu, CEO of GrubMarket.

"I couldn't be more excited to be a part of this incredible team, working on software that is digitally transforming our food supply chain," said Genevieve. "The unique combination of operational expertise and technical talent that GrubMarket has assembled is unparalleled, and our opportunity for impact is immense. I am thankful and excited to contribute to realizing GrubMarket's inspiring mission, creating both business value and a positive impact on society at a number of levels."

About GrubMarket

Founded in 2014, GrubMarket is a San Francisco-based food technology startup with a track record of high growth and profitability, operating in the space of food ecommerce (both B2B & B2C) and providing related technologies (vertical SaaS) to solve inefficiencies in the American food supply chain. Currently, GrubMarket operates in California, Washington, Texas, New York, Michigan and Massachusetts, with plans to expand to other parts of the country.

