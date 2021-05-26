Seattle-based EdTech Company Hair and Beauty Tour Brings Post-Graduate Level Education Globally to the Hair and Beauty Industry

SEATTLE, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hair and Beauty Tour (www.hairandbeautytour.com) is a new online education program that puts archaic industry practices to rest. Through its innovative and immersive educational experience, hair and beauty industry professionals can acquire the skills and tools necessary to succeed.

Out with the Old, In with the New

Pursuing a career in the hair and beauty industry has been the same for far too long. Those looking at a career in hair and beauty have to obtain a license from beauty school by physically attending the school. This could require anywhere between 700 to 2500 hours, depending on the program, and the completion of theory and practical exams before obtaining their license.

Since there is no organized path to higher education after graduating from beauty schools, licensed professionals then undertake mini-courses in trade shows, attend individual product company events or watch videos on YouTube/Instagram.

The Harvard of Hair and Beauty Education

One industry expert has set out to change the community learning experience through a new company called Hair and Beauty Tour. Dubbed "The Harvard of Hair and Beauty Education," Hair and Beauty Tour was created by Elisha Chauhan, a former computer science engineer for companies like Microsoft and SAP Labs. Her teaching projects have trained 10.5k+ students internationally and have won more than 40 gold medals in LIVE time-based competitions.

"The hair and beauty education industry has functioned the same way for far too long," Chauhan said, "and our goal is to provide innovative and engaging ways to learn and grow through the power of technology. So many other programs offer Master's Degrees or post-graduate programs, but hair and beauty students don't get that option. "

The platform leverages technology and offers courses that are structured as "tours." Students get access to weekly live coaching calls, Q/A sessions as well as interactive "workout and game sessions." Students in the Hair and Beauty Tour programs have seen a significant impact.

"I actually believe in learning the techniques. When I saw Elisha's course details, I immediately texted without any second thought. I was very much impressed with the basic details from Day 1. I am so happy that I did a great thing joining this course," said one student.

About Hair & Beauty Tour

Hair and Beauty Tour is an online distance education program for hairstylists, make-up artists, salon owners, freelancers, nail technicians, spa therapists, and skin specialists. The platform provides structured & gamified education to current and aspiring professionals in developing and developed countries.

