Seattle Department of Transportation Selects Iteris’ ClearGuide SaaS Solution for Smart Mobility, Safety and Sustainability Program

Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITI), the world’s trusted technology ecosystem for smart mobility infrastructure management, today announced that it has been awarded a contract from the Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) for a smart mobility, safety and sustainability program, representing the expansion of Iteris’ software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the Pacific Northwest.

Under the terms of the agreement, Iteris is providing its ClearGuide® SaaS solution that enables visualization of traffic data and analysis to improve mobility, safety and sustainability for Seattle road users. SDOT is using powerful ClearGuide features, including: dynamic maps to support detailed traffic analysis; features to help identify and mitigate congestion; animations to analyze events and optimize response plans; historical trend reports and dynamic congestion charts to track reliability and support planning; and APIs to share this information with other tools, and populate the travel times on the dynamic messaging signs of SDOT and partner agencies, including Washington State DOT.

As part of the citywide safety, mobility and sustainability program, Iteris will deliver its ClearGuide arterial performance measures (APM) and highway performance measures (HPM) modules, as well as its newly launched Speeding Analytics module. With ClearGuide APM and HPM, the city will be able to monitor arterial and highway travel times and reliability, prioritize retiming efforts, identify congestion hotspots and understand how highway traffic impacts surrounding arterials.

In addition, ClearGuide Speeding Analytics will enable SDOT to proactively identify and rank regional speeding hotspots before crashes occur, in support of the U.S. Department of Transportation's National Roadway Safety Strategy, which seeks to address the alarming recent spike in roadway fatalities by implementing safety strategies that bring traffic-related deaths down to zero.

This combination of smart mobility solutions will enable the city to adjust traffic signal timing to accommodate slower-moving road users, and minimize congestion and delays. The reduced congestion, as well as the ability to reduce the risk of collisions at the intersection, will help to improve safety, while also improving air quality through reductions in carbon emissions. The ClearGuide solution is designed to grow and expand to meet the city’s future challenges, as well as ingest a wider range of information, such as data from connected and automated vehicles.

"We are thrilled to be able to support SDOT’s goal of better managing its transportation network by providing critical mobility intelligence for arterials, highways and citywide speeding hotspots,” said Scott Perley, vice president, customer experience and analytics at Iteris. "ClearGuide enables users to receive regular, proactive recommendations through an intuitive user interface and interactive map to improve mobility, safety and sustainability throughout complex transportation networks.”

Over 50 government agencies, municipalities and commercial entities, including Transport Canada, Minnesota DOT, Virginia DOT, South Carolina DOT, the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans), Hillsborough County in Florida, the Pulice-FNF-Flatiron Joint Venture, the OC 405 Partners Joint Venture, and cities like Irvine, CA and Round Rock, TX, use the powerful transportation analytics capabilities of Iteris’ ClearGuide mobility intelligence solution to manage, measure and optimize complex transportation networks.

The ClearGuide solution is a key component of Iteris’ ClearMobility® Platform, the world’s most complete solution to continuously monitor, visualize and optimize mobility infrastructure. ClearMobility applies cloud computing, artificial intelligence, advanced sensors, advisory services and managed services to help ensure roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive.

