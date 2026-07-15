Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB Aktie

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WKN: 859768 / ISIN: SE0000148884

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15.07.2026 07:36:30

SEB Q2 Earnings Rise; Launches SEK 1.25 Bln Share Buyback Programme

(RTTNews) - Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (SEB-A.ST, SEB-C.ST), on Wednesday, reported higher income in the second quarter of 2026 compared with the previous year. The company attributed the performance to resilient operations despite an uncertain environment.

For the second quarter, net profit attributable to the shareholders of the company increased to SEK 8.66 billion from SEK 8.25 billion in the previous year.

Earnings per share were SEK 4.39 versus SEK 4.08 last year.

Operating profit jumped to SEK 10.77 billion from SEK 10.40 billion in the prior year.

Net interest income increased to SEK 10.69 billion from SEK 10.62 billion in the previous year.

Further, the company also announced the completion of its SEK 1.25 billion share buyback programme and launched a new SEK 1.25 billion buyback programme for capital management purposes.

On Tuesday, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken closed trading 1.98% higher at SEK 203.80 on the Stockholm Stock Exchange.

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