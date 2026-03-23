SEC Aktie
WKN DE: A2AN8G / ISIN: IT0005200453
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23.03.2026 10:00:00
SEC Clarifies Crypto Laws -- Here's What It Means for Investors
Crypto investors have complained for years that their industry was regulated via law-by-ambush: Regulators brought lawsuits first and then defined norms after.Happily, that era appears to have ended on March 17, when the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) issued a formal classification structure covering most crypto assets, including Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), XRP (CRYPTO: XRP), Solana (CRYPTO: SOL), Cardano, Chainlink, and even Dogecoin. Most of the crypto majors you're familiar with are now considered "digital commodities," but the implications of the new classification format reach further than a single label, and they might open the door to a new golden age of crypto. Here's what you need to know.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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