Archer Daniels Midland Aktie

Archer Daniels Midland für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 854161 / ISIN: US0394831020

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
28.01.2026 02:20:50

SEC Fines ADM $40 Million In Accounting Fraud Case

(RTTNews) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has ordered Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) to pay a $40 million civil penalty after finding the company and three former executives engaged in accounting and disclosure fraud. Former executives Vince Macciocchi and Ray Young also agreed to pay disgorgement and penalties totaling nearly $1.2 million, while Macciocchi accepted a three-year officer and director bar.

According to the SEC, ADM's Nutrition segment performance was materially inflated through improper "adjustments" between 2019 and 2022, including retroactive rebates and price changes not offered to third-party customers. These adjustments were designed to make Nutrition appear to meet profit growth targets of 15-20% annually, misleading investors and overstating operating profits in multiple fiscal years.

The SEC credited ADM for its cooperation and significant remediation, including conducting an internal investigation, voluntarily reporting findings, and strengthening internal accounting controls. A Fair Fund will be established to distribute monetary relief to harmed investors.

The Commission also filed a litigated action against former executive Vikram Luthar, alleging he directed the improper adjustments and violated antifraud provisions. The complaint seeks injunctions, civil penalties, and reimbursement of executive compensation under the Sarbanes-Oxley Act.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Archer Daniels Midland Co. (ADM)

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Archer Daniels Midland Co. (ADM)

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Archer Daniels Midland Co. (ADM) 56,19 -0,14% Archer Daniels Midland Co. (ADM)

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

25.01.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 4
25.01.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 4: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
24.01.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
24.01.26 KW 4: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
23.01.26 KW 4: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX etwas höher -- DAX deutlich schwächer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegt sich am Donnerstag kaum. Der deutsche Markt bewegt sich im Minus. In Fernost notierten die Börsen auf grünem Terrain.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen