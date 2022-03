SEC Launches Probe Into Big Four Accounting Firms Conflicts Of Interest

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The reinvigorated SEC is investigating so many industries and businesses, you may have to hire an accounting firm just to keep track. But now even the accountants have been flagged by the federal government's fiscal watchdog.The SEC is pursuing a sweeping investigation into conflicts of interest at the nation's largest accounting firms – including the so-called "Big Four" of Deloitte & Touche, Ernst & Young, KPMG, and PricewaterhouseCoopers – according to a Wall Street Journal report.