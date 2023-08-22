|
22.08.2023 00:00:08
SEC Puts Private Equity and Hedge Funds in its Crosshairs
For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.Get ready for possibly the biggest reform to US financial markets since the Dodd-Frank Act of 2010.The Securities and Exchange Commission is gearing up to pass sweeping regulations for private equity groups, hedge funds, and real estate investment firms that aim to bring oversight and transparency in line with US stock exchanges.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
