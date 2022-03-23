23.03.2022 21:05:45

SEC Says Elon Musk's Twitter Activity Should Be Monitored

(RTTNews) - U.S. securities regulators have asked a federal judge to let Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk's usage of his Twitter handle to continue to be monitored. Musk, on the other hand, believes that this is harassment.

The Securities and Exchange Commission said, "When it comes to civil settlements, a deal is a deal, absent far more compelling circumstances than are here presented." The watchdog also asked U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan to deny Musk his wish to withdraw a subpoena about his tweet on November 6 about the selling of 10% of the company shares. The issue stems from Musk threatening investors in 2018 to take the company private as he claimed that he has found investments to pay $420 per share. However, other authorities have said that the claims were uncertain. Musk has also said over Twitter that he wishes the SEC would stop interfering with the disclosure procedures of the EV maker. The regulators believe that the 2018 incident was a case of defrauding the investors ,which landed Musk a $20 million fine. Since then, the governing body has exchanged blows with the billionaire on multiple occasions.

The SEC said in the filing, "Musk complains about 'the sheer number of demands' by the SEC from 2018 to the present, which he characterizes as harassment. But Musk's own chronology of alleged demands is both underwhelming and reflects legitimate inquiries as to new potentially violative conduct by Tesla and Musk."

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Tesla 918,40 1,36%

