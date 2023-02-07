SECOMIND Announces Availability of an AI book written by AI

Beyond the five senses: AI as the New Frontier for Human Perception

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SECOMIND ( https://secomind.ai ) announces the release of the book "BEYOND THE FIVE SENSES: AI as the New Frontier for Human Perception." In this unique work, CEO of SECOMIND Ajay Malik has collaborated with Artificial Intelligence to demystify the topic and show readers how AI can benefit individuals and businesses.

Malik states, "AI will not replace people. But it will replace people not using AI with people using AI." This thought-provoking book guides readers through the many benefits of harnessing the power of AI and provides a roadmap for embarking on this exciting journey.

The author compares AI to our five senses and sees it as the new sense that enhances our abilities and gives us new ones. "Google search was like our sixth sense and gave information at our fingertips," says Malik, "but AI is the new sense that allows us to see what lies ahead, create new things, self-evaluate, protect ourselves, and push ourselves to new heights."

The book concludes with the top seven things to consider for 2023 and a note on the technologies that will fuel the future of AI. It covers the ongoing augmentation revolution and how AI is set to become integral to all aspects of life. Malik explains that the value of AI will come not from substituting humans but from how humans use it to augment and enhance their endeavors.

"I recommend this book to everyone in a leadership position in any business. For many people, trying to understand AI can be overwhelming: it is comprised of a very diverse set of methods, its business applications and societal impacts are many, and new conceptual breakthroughs and applications emerge daily. For any businessperson, this book's central idea, "AI enhances you; it improves your ability to do a bunch of things you'd want to do even without AI," is intuitive and actionable, and the examples of enhancement that Ajay provides are all pretty relatable.", said Victor Quintanar Zilinskas, a Theoretical Neuroscientist.

This book is a must-read for anyone looking to fortify or launch a career, product, or service. It will educate, inspire, and give readers a glimpse into the potential of AI as a collaborator and co-author. Get your copy of "Beyond the Five Senses: AI as the New Frontier for Human Perception" today from amazon https://www.amazon.com/BEYOND-FIVE-SENSES-Frontier-Perception-ebook/dp/B0BSSHKZNT or download your free copy for a limited time from https://30mins.com/ajaymalik/products/63cda10f772999027a4cf956/ and discover the world of AI and its limitless potential.

SECO Mind USA

Secomind USA LLC is a privately held company located in the heart of Silicon Valley and is a subsidiary of SECO SpA. Secomind delivers AI/IoT software for accelerating digital transformation. It builds turnkey solutions for Vending Machines, Agriculture, Defense, Manufacturing, and Healthcare. Secomind is on a mission to augment the abilities of machines and people by using AI everywhere computing takes place. It is a leader in self-supervised learning, incremental learning and reinforcement learning. They have built and deployed AI products for computer vision, air quality, predictive maintenance, vending machines, defense against drones, and more for private, public, and government.

