Second Colorado location of HopsnDrops Opened October 14th in Broomfield

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Oct. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HopsnDrops, "A Neighborhood Gathering Place," opened its 21st restaurant in Broomfield, Colorado on October 14th. It was the second Colorado location after Colorado Springs successful opening in December 2018.

The company has 3 locations in Oregon and 16 restaurants in Washington state.

The HopsnDrops unique beverage menu boasts of classic & specialty cocktails including real fruit icy drops, served in a glass made of ice. Every HopsnDrops features 16 drafts with iced beer taps. Literally the tap extensions from the bar are encased in ice and beer is poured at 34′. The restaurant features 7 large television screens, a neighborhood favorite for watching sports.

The HopsnDrops menu is casual and fun offering an array of high quality, hand crafted appetizers and entrees. The main menu features include hand formed, 100% Angus beef burgers along with gourmet sandwiches, festive macs, salads, fish tacos and a variety of other favorites including Alaskan cod fish & chips and French onion soup.

"We are excited about opening a HopsnDrops in Broomfield," said founder, Mark Eggen. "This community is a great location for a restaurant that is a true "neighborhood gathering place." We are happy to be the place where neighbors meet neighbors," he added. Kevin Eggen, Mark's son and Vice President of Development continued, "The demographics of this area is similar to our highest performing restaurants and we feel Broomfield is a great fit for our concept."

"We have hired 55 employees for this location," added Kevin. "The positions included bartenders, servers, cocktail servers, all sales support positions and kitchen positions. We will also continue to hire managers and team members," he added. "With our company's expansion plans it's a great opportunity to grow with us."

The newest HopsnDrops is approximately 4,700 square feet, offering 185 interior seats, including bar space. The outdoor patio area offers 28 to 40 additional seats. Outside seating is available, weather permitting.

This newest location is located at Turnpike Shops at Arista. The physical address is 8851 Destination Drive, Suite 115 in Broomfield Colorado, 80021, and is located next to Starbucks.

HopsnDrops has won several awards including The National Restaurant Associations "Good Neighbor" award, "Best Burger'" by the Reporter Newspapers and "Best Burger" by South Sound Magazine. In 2015, Founder, Mark Eggen was awarded the Washington State SBA Entrepreneurial Success Award. In 2017, Mark also was a finalist in the Ernst & Young, Entrepreneur of the Year award. Most recently, in September of 2019, Kevin Eggen was the recipient of the Puget Sound Business Journal's 40 under 40 award.

HopsnDrops donates a percentage of sales from various promotions throughout the year to charity through HopsnDrops own "Good Neighbor Fund." A fund which is available for team members, guests and neighbors in need. In 2018, HopsnDrops, along with guest and team member support, raised and donated over $205,000.00.

In the fall of 2016 HopsnDrops started a "Kids Feeding Kids," program where 50 cents from every kid's meal sold is donated to help feed kids in need. In 2018 that fund raised and donated over $99,000.00 to local school organizations benefitting underprivileged children in the local HopsnDrops communities. So far in 2019, HopsnDrops has donated $68,120.00 to local children's charities through the Kids Feeding Kids fund.

HopsnDrops is open weekdays 11 am to 11 pm. Friday and Saturday the restaurants close at midnight. Happy Hour is offered in the bar and dining room daily 2:00-6:00pm and 9:00pm to close. Saturday and Sunday every HopsnDrops serves breakfast 8:00am to 11:00 am.

About HopsnDrops

HopsnDrops, was founded in the Pacific Northwest in 2009. Mark Eggen and his team, led by CEO, Jeff Morgan, opened the first restaurant in Bonney Lake, Washington. The mission was to "create a fresh, delicious and fun experience for guests while excelling in hospitality and supporting the needs of the community." Mark, a family man with many years in the restaurant business, was over the age of 50, wanted to work for himself and create a restaurant & atmosphere where his family and team members could make a good living and enjoy a comfortable life.

For more information please visit www.hopsndrops.com.

Press Contact

Susan Bauer

425.652.2709

Susie@rocksolidrestaurants.com

Website: www.hopsndrops.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/second-colorado-location-of-hopsndrops-opened-october-14th-in-broomfield-300941689.html

SOURCE HopsnDrops