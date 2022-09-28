|
28.09.2022 11:00:40
Second dam bursts at Jagersfontein diamond mine
A SECOND dam burst at the Jagersfontein diamond mine in South Africa’s Free State, according to a report by BusinessLive citing eNCA, a broadcaster.The burst, reportedly on Tuesday evening, released water on this occasion. A dam containing tailings burst at the mine September 11 killing two people and washing away homes in the nearby Charlesville residential area.Speaking to eNCA, the mayor of the Kopanong area‚ Xolani Tseletsele said the incident occurred about 9pm.“What [the mine officials] have told me is that due to the rains we suffered in the last two days‚ the dam burst but it was only water. I am from site now and had a physical look at it. There is no more [water] flow to the community, but what the incident has done is that it has brought back the panic to the community,” said Tseletsele.No damage or loss of life was reported in the latest incident, but it comes five days after the provincial government committed to rebuilding the lives of those who lost their homes and land in the September 11 disaster, said eNCA.In an update on the steps it has taken to assist those affected‚ the office of the premier said the search and rescue mission for two people unaccounted for is still under way, the broadcaster said.The post Second dam bursts at Jagersfontein diamond mine appeared first on Miningmx.
