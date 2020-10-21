|
21.10.2020 10:46:00
Second payment of LeoVegas dividend 2020
STOCKHOLM, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- At the Annual General Meeting on 8 May 2020 it was decided that the dividend of SEK 1.40 would be paid out semi-annual in two equal payments. The first payment was distributed on 15 May 2020. The following dates apply to the second payment:
- 10th of November is the last trading day with the right to the dividend.
- Ex-dividend date is 11thNovember 2020. On this day, the share is traded without giving a buyer of the share the right to the dividend.
- Record date is 12thNovember 2020. On this day, you need to be registered as a shareholder to be entitled to the dividend.
Distribution by Euroclear Sweden AB on 17th November.
For further information, please contact:
Philip Doftvik, Director of Investor Relations and Corporate Finance
+46 73 512 07 20, philip.doftvik@leovegasgroup.com
ABOUT LEOVEGAS MOBILE GAMING GROUP:
LeoVegas vision and position is "King of Casino". The global group LeoVegas Mobile Gaming Group offers games on Casino, Live Casino, Bingo and Sport. The parent company LeoVegas AB (publ.) is located in Sweden and its operations are mainly located in Malta. The company's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. www.leovegasgroup.com
The following files are available for download:
https://mb.cision.com/Main/17434/3219878/1321859.pdf
