Profit on a par with the record quarter of last year

Second quarter 2019

Net turnover amounted to SEK 7,426 M (8,329), a decrease of 11 per cent.

Operational earnings amounted to SEK 306 M (299) and SEK 296 M excluding IFRS 16.

Profit was positively affected by new record result for sales of used cars.

Profit for the period amounted to SEK 203 M (216), SEK 210 M excluding IFRS 16, and earnings per share to SEK 2.05 (2.15).

Operating cash flow amounted to SEK 339 M (497) and SEK 226 M excluding IFRS 16.



Net turnover amounted to SEK 14,300 M (15,307), a decrease of 7 per cent.

Operational earnings amounted to SEK 544 M (517) and SEK 523 M excluding IFRS 16.

Profit for the period amounted to SEK 357 M (362), SEK 371 M excluding IFRS 16, and earnings per share to SEK 3.55 (3.60).

Operating cash flow amounted to SEK 679 M (323) and SEK 438 M excluding IFRS 16.

No notable events have occurred after the end of the quarter.





Contact

For further information please contact:

Per Avander, Managing Director and CEO, +46 (0)10 497 70 00, per.avander@bilia.se

Kristina Franzén, CFO, +46 (0)10 497 73 40, kristina.franzen@bilia.se

Gothenburg, 25 July 2019

Bilia AB (publ)

Board of Directors and Managing Director

This is information that Bilia AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU’s Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, on 25 July 2019, at 08:30 AM CET.

Bilia is one of Europe’s largest car dealership chains, with a leading position in servicing and sales of cars and transport vehicles plus supplementary services such as financing and insurance. Bilia has 137 facilities in Sweden, Norway, Germany, Luxembourg and Belgium plus two online auction sites, one in Sweden and one in Norway.

Bilia’s Service Business comprises a well-developed range of services and service concepts that are continuously developed to simplify car ownership for the customers. The Service Business comprises workshop services, spare parts, store sales and e-commerce.

Bilia’s Car Business comprises sales of both new and used cars and transport vehicles, plus supplementary services such as financing and insurance. Bilia sells cars from Volvo, BMW, Toyota, Renault, Lexus, MINI and Dacia and transport vehicles from Renault, Toyota and Dacia.

Bilia’s Fuel Business comprises fuel sales and car washes.

Attachment