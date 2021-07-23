



Higher result than last year for both the Car Business and Service Business





Second quarter 2021

Net turnover amounted to SEK 9,402 M (6,777), an increase of 39 per cent.

Operational earnings amounted to SEK 574 M (335), an increase of 71 per cent.

The result improved on all geographical markets, but especially Norway with an increase of SEK 143 M, from SEK 93 M in 2020 to SEK 236 M this year.

During the quarter, Bilia completed the acquisitions of Porsche Center in Malmö and Helsingborg, Funnemarkbolagen in Norway and City Däck Öresund AB.

Profit for the period amounted to SEK 406 M (213) and earnings per share to SEK 4.10 (2.15).

Operating cash flow amounted to SEK 986 M (1,471).





First six months 2021

Net turnover amounted to SEK 18,746 M (14,227), an increase of 32 per cent.

Operational earnings amounted to SEK 1,102 M (614), an increase of 79 per cent.

Profit for the period amounted to SEK 783 M (380) and earnings per share to SEK 7.95 (3.80).

Operating cash flow amounted to SEK 885 M (1,729).

Events after the balance sheet date

After the end of the quarter, Bilia completed the acquisitions of two Mercedes dealers in Sweden.

The development of the COVID-19 pandemic is still considered a factor of uncertainty for Bilia.





For further information please contact:

Per Avander, Managing Director and CEO, +46 (0)10 497 70 00, per.avander@bilia.se

Kristina Franzén, CFO, +46 (0)10 497 73 40, kristina.franzen@bilia.se

Gothenburg, 23 July 2021

Bilia AB (publ)

Board of Directors and Managing Director

This is information that Bilia AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU’s Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, on 23 July 2021, at 08:00 CEST.

Bilia is one of Europe’s largest car dealers, with a leading position in servicing and sales of cars and transport vehicles plus supplementary services such as financing and insurance. Bilia has about 160 facilities in Sweden, Norway, Germany, Luxembourg and Belgium plus two online auction sites, one in Sweden and one in Norway.

Bilia’s Service Business comprises a well-developed range of services and service concepts that are continuously developed to simplify car ownership for the customers. Bilia offers accessories and spare parts, original services and repairs, tyre hotels, rim repair, car glass repair along with other workshop services, store sales and e-commerce.

Bilia’s Car Business comprises sales of both new and used cars, transport vehicles and trucks, plus supplementary services such as financing and insurance. Bilia sells cars from Volvo, BMW, Toyota, Mercedes, Renault, Lexus, MINI, Porsche, Nissan, Dacia, Smart and Alpine as well as transport vehicles from Renault, Toyota, Mercedes, Nissan and Dacia and trucks from Mercedes.

Bilia’s Fuel Business comprises fuel sales and car washes.

