WKN DE: A3EUND / ISIN: SE0020539310

07.01.2026 18:51:30

Sectra Enters Japanese Digital Pathology Market With First Project

(RTTNews) - SECTRA AB (SECT_B.ST), a company focused on medical tech and cybersecurity, announced on Wednesday that it has teamed up with its distribution partner, Matsunami Glass, to launch its first digital pathology project in Japan at Kameda Medical Center.

This is a big step for Sectra as it's their first move into the Japanese digital pathology market after signing a contract in the second quarter of the 2025/2026 fiscal year.

With Sectra's digital pathology solution, pathologists can review cases and collaborate using digital images, alongside integrated AI tools and secure data access.

They mentioned that this project should help make diagnostics more efficient and shows how digital pathology is becoming more popular in Japan's healthcare system.

SECT_B.ST is currently trading at SEK 240.00 up SEK 3.60 or 1.52 percent on the Nasdaq Stockholm.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow schlussendlich fester -- ATX und DAX schließen stabil -- Asiens Börsen am Donnerstag letztlich leichter
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt tendierten seitwärts. Der Dow legte am Donnerstag zu. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es am Donnerstag abwärts.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

