Secure Trust Bank To Sell Its Consumer Vehicle Finance Business

(RTTNews) - Secure Trust Bank PLC (STB.L), Wednesday announced an agreement to sell its Consumer Vehicle Finance business to funds managed by LCM Partners, an European Alternative Investment Fund Manager, for an estimated price of 458.6 million pounds.

The move is in line with the company's strategic plan to improve Return on Average Equity over time and focus on deploying capital in its higher returning Core businesses.

Upon completion of the deal, expected in the first quarter of 2026, the company will derecognise the portfolio and will service the portfolio on commercial terms on behalf of the purchaser until a targeted migration date in the second quarter of 2026.

Secure Trust's stock closed at 1,095.00 pence, up 1.86 percent on the London Stock Exchange.