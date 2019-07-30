Securechain announces launch of Finmail e-mail digital asset client on Microsoft Office Store

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Securechain ApS ("Securechain"), a blockchain company headquartered in Copenhagen, is excited to announce that Finmail , its tool for sending digital assets via e-mail, is now available for customer download on the Microsoft Office Store. Finmail is the first web and desktop add-on approved by Microsoft for transferring digital assets.

The Finmail add-on, available for Outlook and Hotmail, allows users to send and transfer digital assets within e-mails to other Finmail users. By clicking a button for "new message," Finmail users can make payments, transfer cryptocurrency, and automatically synchronize transactions—all without having to use a digital wallet.

"The Finmail add-on helps people send both email and cryptocurrency at the same time," says Zhang, founder and director of Securechain. "With Finmail, a regular user can use just a single e-mail client to easily handle both information and value transfer with similar transfer performance, which improves productivity."

Digital wallets, the long-standing peer-to-peer cryptocurrency transfer tool, requires having to memorize complex alphanumeric addresses. Finmail saves users the burden of having to remember a string of 16 random digits; the only address needed is for e-mail with other Finmail users. Not only will Finmail make digital asset transfer that much easier for longtime cryptocurrency enthusiasts, the product has the potential to open cryptocurrency as a mobile payment platform to a near-universal audience.

"The idea for Finmail came out of a realization that postal mail and payments systems have a lot in common: they're both forms of communication with several connection points in between," said Zhang. "The Internet equivalents, e-mail and digital currency, share a similar relationship; though given the speed and global networking that online communication affords, they have the power to effect change that much more quickly and profoundly. Finmail will forge the analog-digital divide for cryptocurrencies."

At present the Finmail add-on is only available for Microsoft Hotmail and Outlook, though plans are in the works for other e-mail clients.

About Securechain ApS

Securechain ApS, headquartered in Denmark, is an active participant in the blockchain revolution. We have focused on wallet development, community sharing and building, and exploration of all of the opportunities blockchain technology stands to provide. Our main products and services include Securechain/SecureCoin wallet, the SecureCoin Block Explorer, and the Finmail Add-On for seamless peer-to-peer cryptocurrency transfer. In keeping true with our mission of "secure efficient social collaboration," we are committed to uniting traditional networks of information and emerging channels of communication. Find us online at https://www.securechain.com .

