SecureKloud Technologies Inc. launches next-gen platforms to accelerate cloud-driven transformation

PLEASANTON, Calif., May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SecureKloud Technologies, a global leader in cloud services and premier partner of AWS and Google, today announced the launch of four premium platforms, built on its 14+ years of experience in working with over 400 large enterprises, intended to make the digital transformation smarter and faster at optimized costs for businesses of all sizes across the globe.

The four platforms will be CloudEdge, DataEdge, Neutral Zone, and Blockedge. CloudEdge will accelerate cloud deployment much faster in a highly automated, fully secure, and compliant way, while DataEdge would elevate businesses with the power of data-driven decision making. Neutral Zone will power seamless data sharing and collaboration with full control of IP, whereas Blockedge is an end-to-end blockchain infrastructure management platform to build and scale enterprise blockchains faster. These platforms are Microservices-based and API-driven, which would reduce operational costs by 80% and save time by 70%.

"The next-generation platforms, built on our cloud capabilities and vast experience, and in tune with the rising market demands, will help the future digital transformation journey smarter, faster, and secure. Our automated platforms have helped some of the Fortune 500 companies stay ahead of the growth curve and outclass their competitors. Now this will be available to all large and small organizations," said Suresh Venkatachari, Chairman and CEO of SecureKloud Technologies.

"The platforms have been architected on strategic innovation and powerful technologies that drive digital transformation to businesses of any size. Trusted for the value creation, expertise, and agility, we are committed to continuous innovation that enables enterprises to lead in a digital-first world," added Anand Kumar, Chief Revenue Officer at SecureKloud Technologies.

With a platform-oriented approach, strategic partnerships, top-notch industry certifications, and proven cloud operations, SecureKloud will deliver the cutting-edge digital experiences that the customers deserve. The company hopes to register up to 200% growth in customer acquisitions on a quarterly basis.

About SecureKloud Technologies Inc.:

SecureKloud is a leading Global IT Business Transformations, Secure Cloud Operations and Solutions Provider based in the San Francisco Bay area and a publicly listed company on Indian Stock Exchanges (NSE and BSE). The company is a 3rd party Audited Next-Gen AWS MSP Partner, AWS Premier Partner, GCP (Google Cloud Platform) Premier Partner, and an ISO 27001 certified cloud service provider.

