SecureTech Acquires QSTAK Blockchain License For Up To $22 Mln, Forms JV

(RTTNews) - SecureTech Innovations Inc. (SCTH), a technology company, on Tuesday announced that it has acquired an exclusive, perpetual worldwide license to QSTAK Holding LLC's blockchain and related technologies for up to $22 million in preferred stock.

The company said it has also formed QSTAK Market LLC, a joint venture majority-owned by its subsidiary Piranha Blockchain Inc.

The license consideration of up to $22 million will be paid in preferred stock in four tranches.

The first tranche, valued at $6 million, was earned at closing.

A second tranche of $3 million will be earned upon the commercial launch of the QSTAK Exchange.

The company will issue an additional $6.5 million in preferred stock when QSTAK Market reaches $7.5 million in gross revenue over any 12-month period.

Another $6.5 million will be issued when QSTAK Market reaches $15 million in gross revenue over any 12-month period.

The company said no cash payment or ongoing royalty is required for its own use of the licensed technology.

The company also acquired a 15% ownership interest in QSTAK Holding LLC for $4.5 million in preferred stock.

The company said QSTAK Market will focus on tokenizing real-world assets using blockchain technology.

The company expects to begin consolidating revenue from the new business during the current fiscal quarter.

On Monday, SecureTech shares closed 0.50% higher at $20.10 on the OTC.