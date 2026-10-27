SecureTech Innovations Aktie

SecureTech Innovations für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

ISIN: US81374C1018

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
27.10.2026 14:04:46

SecureTech Acquires QSTAK Blockchain License For Up To $22 Mln, Forms JV

(RTTNews) - SecureTech Innovations Inc. (SCTH), a technology company, on Tuesday announced that it has acquired an exclusive, perpetual worldwide license to QSTAK Holding LLC's blockchain and related technologies for up to $22 million in preferred stock.

The company said it has also formed QSTAK Market LLC, a joint venture majority-owned by its subsidiary Piranha Blockchain Inc.

The license consideration of up to $22 million will be paid in preferred stock in four tranches.

The first tranche, valued at $6 million, was earned at closing.

A second tranche of $3 million will be earned upon the commercial launch of the QSTAK Exchange.

The company will issue an additional $6.5 million in preferred stock when QSTAK Market reaches $7.5 million in gross revenue over any 12-month period.

Another $6.5 million will be issued when QSTAK Market reaches $15 million in gross revenue over any 12-month period.

The company said no cash payment or ongoing royalty is required for its own use of the licensed technology.

The company also acquired a 15% ownership interest in QSTAK Holding LLC for $4.5 million in preferred stock.

The company said QSTAK Market will focus on tokenizing real-world assets using blockchain technology.

The company expects to begin consolidating revenue from the new business during the current fiscal quarter.

On Monday, SecureTech shares closed 0.50% higher at $20.10 on the OTC.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu SecureTech Innovations Inc Registered Shs

mehr Nachrichten
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu SecureTech Innovations Inc Registered Shs

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

SecureTech Innovations Inc Registered Shs 19,50 -2,99% SecureTech Innovations Inc Registered Shs

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

25.10.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 43: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
25.10.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 43
24.10.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
24.10.26 KW 43: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
23.10.26 KW 43: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Zahlenflut: ATX schließt deutlich im Plus -- DAX letztlich fester -- Wall Street beendet Handel uneins -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt verbuchten klare Gewinne. Der US-Leitindex bewegte sich kaum. Asiens Börsen wiesen am Dienstag unterschiedliche Vorzeichen aus.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen