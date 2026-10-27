SecureTech Innovations Aktie
ISIN: US81374C1018
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27.10.2026 14:04:46
SecureTech Acquires QSTAK Blockchain License For Up To $22 Mln, Forms JV
(RTTNews) - SecureTech Innovations Inc. (SCTH), a technology company, on Tuesday announced that it has acquired an exclusive, perpetual worldwide license to QSTAK Holding LLC's blockchain and related technologies for up to $22 million in preferred stock.
The company said it has also formed QSTAK Market LLC, a joint venture majority-owned by its subsidiary Piranha Blockchain Inc.
The license consideration of up to $22 million will be paid in preferred stock in four tranches.
The first tranche, valued at $6 million, was earned at closing.
A second tranche of $3 million will be earned upon the commercial launch of the QSTAK Exchange.
The company will issue an additional $6.5 million in preferred stock when QSTAK Market reaches $7.5 million in gross revenue over any 12-month period.
Another $6.5 million will be issued when QSTAK Market reaches $15 million in gross revenue over any 12-month period.
The company said no cash payment or ongoing royalty is required for its own use of the licensed technology.
The company also acquired a 15% ownership interest in QSTAK Holding LLC for $4.5 million in preferred stock.
The company said QSTAK Market will focus on tokenizing real-world assets using blockchain technology.
The company expects to begin consolidating revenue from the new business during the current fiscal quarter.
On Monday, SecureTech shares closed 0.50% higher at $20.10 on the OTC.
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