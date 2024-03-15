|
15.03.2024 10:00:00
Securing Azure Kubernetes with Falco
Falco, the open-source, cloud-native, runtime security tool, recently graduated from the Cloud Native Computing Foundation’s incubation program. That means it’s considered stable and ready for use in production environments, including Azure. It joins many of the key components of a cloud-native platform including Helm, Envoy, etcd, KEDA, and Cloud Events.I recently had a conversation with Loris Degioanni, the CTO and founder of cloud-native security company Sysdig and the creator of Falco, about the philosophy behind the project and how it’s being used across Kubernetes applications.To read this article in full, please click hereWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei The Standard HK
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!