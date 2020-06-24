Security Analytics Market Size Worth $21.52 Billion by 2027 | CAGR: 14.6%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global security analytics market size is expected to reach USD 21.52 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 14.6% from 2020 to 2027, according to the new study conducted by Grand View Research, Inc. Increasing demand to accelerate the investigation process for detecting advanced threats in the network layers is a key factor contributing to the market growth. Detecting advanced level threats helps enterprises to reduce the impact of cyberattacks and provides the ability to the security and risk professionals to respond to the threats at a faster rate.

Key suggestions from the report:

On the basis of offerings, the solutions segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019 owing to increase in demand to manage stringent government and industry compliance requirements, coupled with identification and detection of advanced cyber threats and hidden malware in networks infrastructures

By application, the network security analytics segment is expected to witness significant growth in future owing to increasing demand to analyze end users and application traffic passed across a network layer

Based on organization size, the large enterprise segment held the largest revenue share in 2019 owing to rise in big data across all the network layers, increasing usage of cloud-based deployments, and BYOD trends, along with complying industry standards

By industry vertical, the healthcare sector is expected to emerge as the fastest growing segment with a CAGR of 16.7% over the forecast period

North America held the largest market share in 2019 and is anticipated to dominate the market over the forecast period.

Furthermore, increasing instances of advanced level cyberattacks across public and private enterprises are anticipated to boost the market growth. The advanced level threats are multi-vector and multi-staged in nature that silently attack and damage all the layers. Thus, it becomes essential for the enterprises to adopt analytics-based security solutions to detect all the multiple events of threats occurred at multiple stages.

Furthermore, demand for advanced detection and threat hunting capabilities among security and risk professionals is growing at a significant rate. The advanced detection capabilities include technologies such as machine learning (ML), predictive analytics, and data science concepts that identify anomaly behavior of threats. The technologies analyze and filter a vast amount of data collected from multiple security devices, network layers, audit files, sensors, platforms, and other traditional security log files in real time. After analyzing, the solution alerts to the security professionals or security forensics team about any potential malicious activity, and thus it helps them in threat hunting. Additionally, as cybersecurity vendors release updated analytics-driven security solutions with improved threat intelligence and detection techniques, the adoption of security analytics increases for threat incident mining.

The security and risk professionals find difficulties in managing compliance requirements with the changing technological landscape and rising security risks in organizations. Complying with government regulatory requirements and industry regulations, such as HIPAA, PCI-DSS, and GDPR, has become a standard measure for achieving data security among organizations. Failing to comply with such stringent standards can expose organizations to hefty penalties and cyber threats. As a result, enterprises are investing in analytics-based security tools or platforms to complement their existing cybersecurity measures and help them in meeting compliance requirements easily.

Grand View Research has segmented the global security analytics market on the basis of offerings, application, organization size, industry vertical, and region:

Security Analytics Offerings Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Solutions



Services

Security Analytics Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Web Security Analytics



Network Security Analytics



Endpoint Security Analytics



Application Security Analytics



Others

Security Analytics Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

SMEs



Large Enterprises

Security Analytics Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

BFSI



Telecom & IT



Retail



Healthcare



Government & Defense



Manufacturing



Others

Security Analytics Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



U.K.





Germany



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico



MEA

List of Key Players of Security Analytics Market

Cisco Systems, Inc.



Exabeam



FireEye, Inc.



Forcepoint



Fortinet, Inc



IBM



Juniper Networks, Inc.



LogRhythm, Inc.



McAfee, LLC



Palo Alto Networks, Inc.



Securonix



Splunk Inc.



SumoLogic



Broadcom (Symantec Corporation)

Increase in the adoption of smartphones, tablets, laptops, and other portable devices both for personal and professional use is a key factor driving the overall market. Furthermore, rise in the bring your own device (BYOD) trend among enterprises has increased security challenges for both the organization and employees. Identity As A Service Market– Increasing demand for cloud-based security services and solutions owing to the concerns pertaining to data security is anticipated to boost the adoption of Identity as a Service (IDaaS) solutions. Organizations are required to provide access to the employees working remotely while maintaining security compliance and thus need identity and access solutions.

