Security Industry Association Welcomes New Chairman, Announces Executive Committee and New and Returning Board Members

SILVER SPRING, Md., March 17, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Security Industry Association (SIA) welcomed a new chairman, announced its 2020 executive committee and welcomed five new members to the SIA Board of Directors at The Advance, SIA's annual membership meeting, held virtually on Tuesday, March 17.

SIA ratified the selection of Pierre Trapanese, CEO of Northland Controls, as SIA's chairman of the board. Trapanese has 33 years of international project and financial management experience in the security industry. He has been the sole owner of Northland Controls since 2005 and has transformed it into a global service provider with 250 Northlanders spread across offices in 5 countries.

During The Advance, SIA also announced the addition of five new voting members to the SIA Board of Directors to serve terms from 2020 to 2022:



Jonathan Aguila , director – systems and technology, Facebook – Global Security

, director – systems and technology, Facebook – Global Security Stacy Deveraux , president, Electromechanical Solutions Group, ASSA ABLOY Opening Solutions

, president, Electromechanical Solutions Group, ASSA ABLOY Opening Solutions Mike Mathes , executive vice president, Convergint Technologies

, executive vice president, Convergint Technologies Erica McBride-Rapp , logistics manager, Allegion

, logistics manager, Allegion Tim Palmquist , vice president, Americas, Milestone Systems

Following the ratification, the SIA Executive Committee for 2020 includes:

Chairman: Pierre Trapanese , CEO, Northland Controls

, CEO, Northland Controls Vice Chair: Kim Loy , ACRE LLC

, ACRE LLC Treasurer: Scott Dunn , director, business development, Axis Communications

, director, business development, Axis Communications Secretary: Lynn de Séve, president, GSA Schedules Inc.

Immediate Past Chairman: Scott Schafer , principal, SMS Advisors

Additionally, three existing SIA board members – Janet Fenner, chief marketing officer at Intelligent Security Systems; John E. Mack III, executive vice president, co-head of investment banking and head of mergers and acquisitions at Imperial Capital; and Tom Nakatani, vice president of customer monitoring technology and product development at ADT – renewed their involvement in the SIA Board of Directors for an additional term.

"I am thankful to SIA for welcoming me as SIA chairman and entrusting me with the responsibilities of this role," said Trapanese. "We congratulate the new and returning members to the SIA Board of Directors and the SIA Executive Committee – this is a remarkable group of security leaders poised to guide the association and industry forward."

The SIA Board of Directors is comprised of industry professionals representing a broad spectrum of interests in the security industry. The full list of current board members can be found here.

During The Advance, in addition to announcing the new board chairman, new and returning board members and executive committee, SIA shared market intelligence for the year ahead and presented its annual membership awards – the SIA Chairman's Award, Sandy Jones Volunteer of the Year Award, Committee Chair of the Year Award and Member of the Year Award.

