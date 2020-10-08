+++ Jetzt mehr über Kryptowährungen erfahren und direkt mit dem Handel beginnen** +++-w-
08.10.2020 01:05:00

SecurityHQ, Managed Security Services Provider, Named as Supplier on Crown Commercial Service's (CCS) G-Cloud 12 Framework

LONDON, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SecurityHQ is a 5th Gen Security Operations Centre, powered by Gartner's #1 rated SIEM with User Behaviour Analytics, SOAR, and Intelligence, driven by an army of 200+ expert analysts.

SecurityHQ, Managed Security Services Provider, Named as Supplier on Crown Commercial Service's (CCS) G-Cloud 12 Framework (PRNewsfoto/SecurityHQ)

Named as a supplier on Crown Commercial Service's (CCS) G-Cloud 12 framework, SecurityHQ is not just the ONLY 5th Gen SOC provider on G-Cloud, but also provides:

  • The only turnkey MDR service, powered by IBM QRadar & Resilient on G-Cloud
  • Bespoke MDR services, tailored to fit client needs
  • Powerful analytics and reporting

Crown Commercial Service (CCS) supports the public sector to achieve maximum commercial value when procuring common goods and services. Now public sector companies can procure SecurityHQ services via Digital Marketplace.

"At a time when UK Government organisations continue to be targeted by cyber adversaries, both foreign and domestic, this framework makes it easier for government entities to access skills and technology to help combat threats."

- Feras Tappuni, CEO, SecurityHQ

Key Benefits

  • London Based Security Operations and Data Centre
    Plus 6 global Security Operation Centres. Receive unrivalled regional expertise with international oversight of threat actor groups, methods, and motives.
  • Business Intelligence
    Make security events, both incident and risk specific, and relate all incidents to CIA impact against your systems, data and users.
  • Best Technology
    SecurityHQ only uses Gartner Magic Quadrant technology, such as IBM QRadar, Resilient, X-Force and more.
  • Incredible Analytics and Reporting
    Weekly reports and incident workflows, SLA management, data visualisation and document repository are presented via an Incident Management and Analytics Platform, so that actions are clear, and responses are quick.
  • Bespoke
    Every client is different. Risks, industries, geolocation, regulatory requirements, and processes demand a bespoke response. SecurityHQ are known for their adaptability towards security needs.

    • SecurityHQ's services can be found on the Gov.UK Digital Marketplace.  

    Firewall Management Service 

    Cyber Security Advisory Services 

    SIEM as a Service – Managed Detection and Response (MDR)

    Vulnerability Management Service  

    Managed Endpoint Protection (EPP+EDR+SOC)

    Managed Endpoint Protection (EPP+EDR+SOC) (Bring Your Own License)

    About SecurityHQ

    SecurityHQ prides itself on its global reputation as an advanced Managed Security Service Provider, delivering superior engineering-led solutions around the world. By combining dedicated experts, cutting-edge technology and processes, clients receive an enterprise grade experience that ensures that all IT virtual assets, cloud, and traditional infrastructures, are protected.

    For media enquiries, contact Eleanor Barlow: +44-(0)20-332-706-99, marketing@securityhq.com

