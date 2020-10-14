SecurityMetrics Recognized for Ecommerce Security Innovation with 2020 CyberSecurity Breakthrough Award

OREM, Utah, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SecurityMetrics , a global leader in data security and compliance, today announced that their patented web skimming solution technology, Webpage Integrity Monitoring (WIM) , has been named the winner of the "Overall Web Security Solution of the Year" award in the fourth annual CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards program conducted by CyberSecurity Breakthrough , a leading independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global information security market today.

With the advent of EMV chip technology, payment card theft has shifted to online attacks. Online skimming attacks cost the payments industry hundreds of millions of dollars each year and are compounded by the fact that more consumers than ever are shopping from home.

These attacks consist of dynamic JavaScripts injection on the browser/client-side shopping cart web pages and cannot be detected by vulnerability assessment (VA) scanners, File Integrity Monitoring (FIM), or antivirus software.

"Malicious actors have learned to be very creative when injecting scripts into e-commerce checkout pages, creating their malicious code to activate only after a user has entered payment data on the checkout page," said Brad Caldwell, CEO at SecurityMetrics. "These attacks are difficult to detect and cost the payments industry millions of dollars in credit card fraud. We are proud to take on this growing threat head-on with new, revolutionary solutions and this 2020 CyberSecurity Breakthrough Award is a powerful testament to our success in this area."

SecurityMetrics Webpage Integrity Monitoring simulates normal transaction activities, adding items to the cart, filling out shipping and billing info, all the while watching for any changes to the state of the webpage. If a script runs during the "mouseover" event of a field or when a field loses focus, WIM logs it. The website owner can then see if the sensitive data entered on their website has been sent to any malicious third parties.

"While the incredible growth of ecommerce is exciting for nearly all businesses, we certainly have seen a significant increase in certain types of attacks such as Javascript skimming or 'formjacking'," said James Johnson, Managing Director, CyberSecurity Breakthrough. "SecurityMetrics is at the forefront in combating these attacks, filling a critical security gap with their Webpage Integrity Monitoring solution and saving countless dollars for business and consumer alike. We extend our sincere congratulations to the entire SecurityMetrics team for taking home the top spot for our 'Overall Web Security Solution of the Year' award in the 2020 CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards program."

The mission of the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of information security categories, including Cloud Security, Threat Detection, Risk Management, Fraud Prevention, Mobile Security, Email Security and many more. This year's program attracted more than 3,750 nominations from over 20 different countries throughout the world.

About SecurityMetrics

SecurityMetrics helps customers close data security and compliance gaps to avoid data breaches. They provide managed data security services and are certified to help customers achieve the highest data security and compliance standards.

As an Approved Scanning Vendor, Qualified Security Assessor, Certified Forensic Investigator, and Managed Security provider SecurityMetrics guides organizations through data security testing and compliance mandates (PCI, HIPAA, GDPR). With over 15 years of forensic investigations, penetration testing, vulnerability assessments, and compliance audits, SecurityMetrics has tested over 1 million systems for vulnerabilities. The privately held company is headquartered in Orem, Utah where it maintains a Security Operations Center (SOC) and 24/7 multilingual technical support.

About CyberSecurity Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in information security and cybersecurity technology companies, products and people. The CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough information security companies and products in categories including Cloud Security, Threat Detection, Risk Management, Fraud Prevention, Mobile Security, Web and Email Security, UTM, Firewall and more. For more information visit CyberSecurityBreakthrough.com .

Contact: Meagan Elguera, pr@securitymetrics.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/securitymetrics-recognized-for-ecommerce-security-innovation-with-2020-cybersecurity-breakthrough-award-301151525.html

SOURCE SecurityMetrics