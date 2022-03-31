SecurityScorecard Named a JMP Securities Elite 80 Cybersecurity Company

Only cybersecurity ratings company to offer digital forensics and incident response services recognized as hottest and strategically positioned

NEW YORK, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SecurityScorecard , the global leader in cybersecurity ratings, today announced it was named to the 8th annual JMP Securities Elite 80 , a list of the hottest, most interesting and strategically positioned privately-held cybersecurity and IT infrastructure companies. The Elite 80 Report features companies that JMP analysts identify as having the capability to dominate their respective marketplaces. SecurityScorecard was the only cybersecurity ratings vendor included in the report.

SecurityScorecard is the only cybersecurity ratings company named to the 8th annual JMP Securities Elite 80.

According to the JMP Securities Elite 80 report, "The company is looking to democratize cyber scoring, similar to credit scoring, to significantly improve cybersecurity as a whole. The company's rating service allows its customers, ranging from small to large, to monitor the health of any enterprise cybersecurity infrastructure and to assess their own security risk profile, third-party vendor risk management, cyber insurance as well as prepare for board reporting, and M&A due diligence. The complete solution includes on-site evaluation, a formal written report, security rating services and documentation of security posture and is most often used to make decisions about internal security risk management or third-party security risk management."

"This is terrific validation of SecurityScorecard's unique and proven approach to transforming how organizations manage risk," said Aleksandr Yampolskiy, co-founder and CEO of SecurityScorecard. "Now more than ever, organizations must improve their cyber security posture, resilience and view. We are giving any sized organization the insights they need to gain confidence in their posture and make smarter, faster decisions."

Over 30,000 organizations actively claim their profile on the SecurityScorecard platform, including Liberty Mutual, AXA, St. Charles Health, Domino's and multiple government agencies. SecurityScorecard's 360-degree view of cybersecurity health allows organizations to manage their cyber posture and their supply chain vendor risk through an easy and intuitive interface.

SecurityScorecard is the global leader in cybersecurity ratings, digital forensics, incident response and cyber resiliency services, and the only service with over 12 million organizations continuously rated. Its patented rating technology is used by over 30,000 organizations for enterprise risk management, third-party risk management, board reporting, due diligence, cyber insurance underwriting and regulatory oversight. SecurityScorecard is the first cybersecurity ratings company to offer digital forensics and incident response services, providing a 360-degree approach to security prevention and response for its worldwide customer and partner base.

Assess your security risk and claim your scorecard at www.securityscorecard.com .

About SecurityScorecard

Funded by world-class investors including Evolution Equity Partners, Silver Lake Waterman, Sequoia Capital, GV, Riverwood Capital, and others, SecurityScorecard is the global leader in cybersecurity ratings with more than 12 million companies continuously rated. Founded in 2013 by security and risk experts Dr. Aleksandr Yampolskiy and Sam Kassoumeh, SecurityScorecard's patented rating technology is used by over 30,000 organizations for enterprise risk management, third-party risk management, board reporting, due diligence, cyber insurance underwriting, and regulatory oversight. SecurityScorecard continues to make the world a safer place by transforming the way companies understand, improve and communicate cybersecurity risk to their boards, employees and vendors. Every organization has the universal right to their trusted and transparent Instant SecurityScorecard rating. For more information, visit securityscorecard.com or connect with us on LinkedIn .

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/securityscorecard-named-a-jmp-securities-elite-80-cybersecurity-company-301514721.html

SOURCE SecurityScorecard