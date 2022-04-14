SecurityScorecard Partners with TriTech to Expand Cybersecurity Footprint in Hong Kong and Macau

In-region cybersecurity laws fuel increased demand for third-party risk management solutions

NEW YORK, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SecurityScorecard, the global leader in cybersecurity ratings, today announced a partnership with TriTech Distribution Limited ("TriTech") a leading Hong Kong and Macau-based value added distributor (VAD), to help enterprises in the region gain greater visibility into security vulnerabilities across their organisations. The partnership will also help third-party partners comply with new government regulations, prioritise remediation for the most significant threats, and protect critical assets.

Nations around the world are enhancing their cybersecurity policies as the global threat landscape evolves. In 2019, the Macau Cybersecurity Law (MCSL) began requiring public and private critical infrastructure operators to meet more stringent requirements, such as establishing cyber security governance, reporting on security incidents and breaches, and submitting annual security assessments. Currently, the Hong Kong government is developing a similar law that will require public utilities and other critical infrastructure to enhance security measures and incident reporting.

"The global threat landscape has evolved in a way that commands organisations to do more to protect their businesses and their entire supply chain while meeting more rigorous government regulations," said Albert Kuo, Vice President of APAC Sales at SecurityScorecard. "Partnering with Tritech allows us to reach businesses that need to improve their security posture while expanding our reach and intelligence in the APAC region."

SecurityScorecard provides industry leading security ratings, automated assessments, and comprehensive third party risk management to help businesses understand vulnerabilities and improve cybersecurity postures. Through a proprietary ratings system, including easy-to-understand A-F graded scorecards, SecurityScorecard and its team of industry experts provide organisations with deep analysis of cyber threat intelligence and comprehensive monitoring and assessment tools to manage third party risk, ensure compliance reporting is accurate, and help foster more informed decisions.

"We have seen a steep incline in demand for more comprehensive cybersecurity solutions to manage third-party risk," said Dr. Charlie Ip, Managing Director of TriTech Distribution. "Our commitment to delivering the best cybersecurity options to our customers means partnering with leaders like SecurityScorecard to provide comprehensive, yet easy to understand solutions that improve threat detection and speed critical risk communications across the supply chain. We are pleased to offer this solution as a new layer of protection to our customers."

About TriTech Distribution Limited

TriTech Distribution Limited is a value added distributor (VAD) delivering a 100% channel-only model and a specific focus on delivering market growth for its vendor and reseller partners. We specialise in complex unified communications, network infrastructure, system integration and data center and security solutions and convergence, offering a portfolio that covers security, performance, access, networking, unified communications, high performance wireless, storage, cloud security and hosted solutions. We deliver best-of-breed products backed up by award-winning marketing, sales and customer support, as well as training and technical services. For more information, visit https://www.ttdist.com/en/ .

About SecurityScorecard

Funded by world-class investors including Evolution Equity Partners, Silver Lake Waterman, Sequoia Capital, GV, Riverwood Capital, and others, SecurityScorecard is the global leader in cybersecurity ratings with more than 12 million companies continuously rated. Founded in 2013 by security and risk experts Dr. Aleksandr Yampolskiy and Sam Kassoumeh, SecurityScorecard's patented rating technology is used by over 30,000 organizations for enterprise risk management, third-party risk management, board reporting, due diligence, cyber insurance underwriting, and regulatory oversight. SecurityScorecard continues to make the world a safer place by transforming the way companies understand, improve and communicate cybersecurity risk to their boards, employees and vendors. Every organization has the universal right to their trusted and transparent Instant SecurityScorecard rating. For more information, visit securityscorecard.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.

