SecurityScorecard Selects CrowdStrike to Deliver Powerful, Unified and Continuous Monitoring Solution with Visibility of Real-Time Risk Scores

NEW YORK, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SecurityScorecard , the global leader in cybersecurity ratings, today announced an integration with CrowdStrike, a leader in cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, that helps organizations reduce security risks in external and internal environments. With this integration, CrowdStrike customers can view SecurityScorecard's analysis of their external cyber posture within the Falcon platform via SecurityScorecard's context enrichment application available via the CrowdStrike Store. In addition, joint customers that leverage both platforms can integrate signals from CrowdStrike into their respective scorecards.

Together, SecurityScorecard and CrowdStrike provide continuous visibility into an organization's holistic cyber risk.

Today, many traditional methods of measuring cybersecurity risk provide limited visibility, rely on point-in-time assessments and uncover critical risk too late. Security teams must assess the cyber health of the organization and third parties in real-time to fortify security posture and prevent breaches. The new integration unifies and mitigates internal and external risk. CrowdStrike secures the internal environment with high-fidelity detection and response capabilities of the Falcon platform powered by the CrowdStrike Security Cloud, while SecurityScorecard monitors the external portion of the attack surface.

"For organizations to adequately protect against cyber risk, they need to make smarter, faster decisions informed by continuous internal and external threat monitoring," said Aleksandr Yampolskiy, co-founder and CEO of SecurityScorecard. "We chose CrowdStrike to provide an integration that empowers organizations with the unique ability to be significantly more proactive against breaches and reinforce their security posture in real-time."

Together, SecurityScorecard and CrowdStrike provide continuous visibility into an organization's holistic cyber risk. This includes the ability to monitor the suppliers, vendors and partners that represent an organization's "extended perimeter," which has become a vector of choice for bad actors in today's threat environment. Customers can view SecurityScorecard's easy-to-understand A-F grade scale within the Falcon console to mitigate breach risk and gain actionable details for every issue detected across external environments. Additionally, they can view continuously refreshed sub-scores that measure performance across 10 areas of cyber risk to improve detection and response capabilities.

"Monitoring cyber risk using internal and external perspectives bolsters an organization's ability to thwart threats before they wreak havoc on corporate networks, possibly affecting customers, partners and other third-parties," said Geoff Swaine, vice president of Global Programs, Store and Technology Alliances at CrowdStrike. "As the sophistication of threats and cyber risk escalates, it's imperative for organizations to maintain visibility into all of the vectors that can be attacked across environments. This integration introduces a valuable new perspective that organizations can use to stay ahead of adversaries."

SecurityScorecard is the global leader in cybersecurity ratings, digital forensics, incident response and cyber resiliency services, and the only service with over 12 million organizations continuously rated. Its patented rating technology is used by over 30,000 organizations for enterprise risk management, third-party risk management, board reporting, due diligence, cyber insurance underwriting and regulatory oversight. SecurityScorecard is the first cybersecurity ratings company to offer digital forensics and incident response services, providing a 360-degree approach to security prevention and response for its worldwide customer and partner base.

For more information on the SecurityScorecard Cyber Risk Ratings platform or to learn more about its integration with CrowdStrike, please visit this page .

Funded by world-class investors including Evolution Equity Partners, Silver Lake Waterman, Sequoia Capital, GV, Riverwood Capital, and others, SecurityScorecard is the global leader in cybersecurity ratings with more than 12 million companies continuously rated. Founded in 2013 by security and risk experts Dr. Aleksandr Yampolskiy and Sam Kassoumeh, SecurityScorecard's patented rating technology is used by over 30,000 organizations for enterprise risk management, third-party risk management, board reporting, due diligence, cyber insurance underwriting, and regulatory oversight. SecurityScorecard is the first cybersecurity ratings company to offer digital forensics and incident response services, providing a 360-degree approach to security prevention and response for its worldwide customer and partner base. SecurityScorecard continues to make the world a safer place by transforming the way companies understand, improve and communicate cybersecurity risk to their boards, employees and vendors. Every organization has the universal right to their trusted and transparent Instant SecurityScorecard rating. For more information, visit securityscorecard.com or connect with us on LinkedIn .

