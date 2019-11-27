Securus Technologies offers eBooks Catalogue for Free to Incarcerated Individuals

DALLAS, Nov. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Securus Technologies announced it is now offering the company's eBook catalogue for free to download and read on SecureView and JP5 tablets. More than 30,000 titles are available free of charge to incarcerated individuals at correctional facilities in more than 25 states where eBooks are currently deployed.

Securus initially introduced eBooks into facilities as an additional reading resource for incarcerated individuals. However, in recent months many correctional facilities across the country have begun to limit access to physical used books, due to concerns about their use in concealing drugs and other contraband. Recognizing that eBooks are increasingly serving as the primary source of reading material for many incarcerated individuals, Securus decided to eliminate purchase fees and make these critical resources even more accessible.

"We believe it is essential to provide incarcerated individuals access to a wide range of books, not only to improve their lives while incarcerated, but also to prepare them to succeed after their release," said Securus Technologies CEO, Robert Pickens. "Now, our catalogue of more than 30,000 eBooks are available, free of charge, to anyone using a Securus or JPay digital tablet."

All eBooks are now free to download and read at facilities in more than 25 states around the country. In addition to eBooks, these tablets offer access to a range of other services and content, including educational programs, email and digital messaging services, and downloadable entertainment products like movies and music.

Today's announcement builds on Securus' ongoing commitment to making communication and education technology more affordable and accessible to incarcerated individuals, and to their friends and family. Securus has reduced the average cost of phone calls by 30 percent over the past three years and provided more than 785,000 free calls last year – more than 3.7 million minutes of call time.

Securus Technologies has also provided over 140,000 incarcerated individuals with education courses, including more than 11 million downloads of self-paced educational content. Additionally, through a partnership with Ashland University, students have earned more than 50,000 college credits and hundreds of college degrees using Securus and JPay tablets.

ABOUT SECURUS TECHNOLOGIES

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, an Aventiv Technologies company, serving more than 3,450 public safety, law enforcement and corrections agencies and over 1,200,000 inmates across North America, Securus Technologies is committed to serve and connect by providing emergency response, incident management, public information, investigation, biometric analysis, communication, information management, inmate self-service, and monitoring products and services in order to make our world a safer place to live. Securus Technologies connecting what matters®. For more information, please visit SecurusTechnologies.com.

