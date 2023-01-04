Sedgwick appoints Tom Simoncic president of property and international

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sedgwick, a leading global provider of technology-enabled risk, benefits and integrated business solutions, announced that Tom Simoncic has been named president of its property and international business. The appointment follows the news that Ian Muress, international chief executive officer, will be retiring March 31, 2023, after an illustrious 45-year career.

Simoncic is a well-known industry veteran with more than 30 years' experience in all areas of the business, including third-party administration (TPA), marine, forensics and repair. His influence and impact stretch across multiple international markets, making him an instrumental leader in Sedgwick's global operations.

"Our international business has grown significantly over the past five years under Ian's leadership, with a strong pipeline in place for continued success in 2023 and beyond," said Mike Arbour, Sedgwick CEO. "I look forward to Tom leading the ongoing growth of our operations around the world, including further expansion of the Sedgwick global footprint."

In his current role as Sedgwick's president of property for the Americas, Simoncic is responsible for guiding the strategic direction and delivery of services to clients in Canada, Latin America and the U.S. Before joining Sedgwick through an acquisition, he provided executive oversight for a domestic loss adjusting and forensic engineering company.

In his new role, Simoncic will leverage his deep understanding of global claims management and catastrophe (CAT) response, experience directing diverse teams and fluency in the leadership styles that define a multinational organization as he oversees more than 10,000 colleagues across Sedgwick's global property and international business. His appointment reflects Sedgwick's commitment to delivering best-in-class service on the world stage by pairing global resources with local expertise.

As leader of Sedgwick's property lines of business in the Americas for the past seven years, Simoncic has driven growth, shown outstanding leadership, and exemplified the company's "caring counts" philosophy for colleagues and clients alike.

"Aligning our global property and international businesses under Tom's leadership unites the resources of our teams across geographies, time zones and cultures," said Jim Ryan, Sedgwick chief operating officer. "His experience forging deep relationships with partners and his proven excellence leading the Canadian, Latin American and U.S. markets will ensure Sedgwick's global network continues to expand. I'm confident he will maintain and inspire the level of care and personal attention that defines our customer experience."

Sedgwick is a leading global provider of technology-enabled risk, benefits and integrated business solutions. The company provides a broad range of resources tailored to clients' specific needs in casualty, property, marine, benefits, brand protection and other lines. At Sedgwick, caring counts; through the dedication and expertise of nearly 30,000 colleagues across 80 countries, the company takes care of people and organizations by mitigating and reducing risks and losses, promoting health and productivity, protecting brand reputations, and containing costs that can impact performance.

