Sedgwick Expands Crisis Service Offerings in Wake of Coronavirus Outbreak

MEMPHIS, Tenn., March 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sedgwick, a leading global provider of technology-enabled risk, benefits and integrated business solutions, today announced the expansion of several service offerings in response to the current coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

Expanding on its clinical consultation solution, Sedgwick now offers 24/7 nurse triage services to provide direct support to employees who have been exposed to coronavirus and need to determine whether or not they should seek care. These nurses can advise employers regarding testing options and suggested direction of care.

Sedgwick's crisis care nurses are also now available to assist employees who have been diagnosed with coronavirus, providing the necessary support and education to manage the illness. All care and services will be coordinated telephonically through a compassionate clinician during this response period, helping limit direct exposure to others. This clinician will be readily available to answer any necessary questions and provide guidance throughout the affected employee's treatment period.

"The crisis care program was started with the intention of helping clients prepare for the unexpected so they could feel completely supported amidst stressful situations and complex crises," said Andrea Buhl, managing director of clinical operations at Sedgwick. "As coronavirus continues to spread, it made sense to expand the services of the crisis care program to support the needs of our clients. We want to help ease the minds of those impacted and stop the outbreak from spreading as effectively as possible."

To ensure that all commercial buildings are up to par, Sedgwick's repair solutions division also has approved contractors readily available throughout the U.S. to perform the cleaning and disinfection of affected buildings and their contents in accordance with the standards of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Working in partnership with EFI Global, a premier environmental consulting firm, Sedgwick's expanded services include assessing sites, writing cleaning protocols, overseeing the work and performing testing of indoor environmental quality.

"EFI Global has tremendous experience dealing with emergency responses and microbial contamination assessments in sensitive environments such as hospitals, nursing homes and public and private schools throughout the country, so developing protocols for cleaning and securing workplaces affected by coronavirus is a perfect complement to Sedgwick's network of contractors that are cleaning and disinfecting affected buildings," said Steve Powell, executive vice president, property Americas at Sedgwick. "EFI Global's industrial hygienists and Sedgwick's network of remediation contractors are already serving clients in this crisis, all in accordance with CDC and World Health Organization guidance."

In addition to the expansion of crisis services, Sedgwick has been in touch with clients around the globe, actively educating leaders on best practices and working with senior leadership to implement workplace polices in response to the outbreak.

"At Sedgwick, caring counts, and we want to ensure our clients feel like they are cared for and have the proper measures in place in the event that they or one of their colleagues comes into contact with coronavirus," said Dr. Teresa Bartlett, senior vice president and medical director at Sedgwick. "We encourage employers to take action and proactively enforce measures that put the health and safety of their employees first."

