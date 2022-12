See a Recession in 2023? Stock Up on These 3 Ultra-Safe Dividend Stocks.

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

There's a lot of talk that the economy could be heading toward a recession in 2023. The Federal Reserve has continued raising interest rates to cool off inflation, which has already started to slow several sectors of the economy. A full-blown downturn could cause more economically sensitive companies to reduce their dividends. However, many dividend stocks should be able to withstand a recession. Three that some Fool.com contributors believe are fully recession proof are Agree Realty (NYSE: ADC), Camden Property Trust (NYSE: CPT), and Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE: ARE). Here's why they're ultra-safe dividend stocks to own even as a potential recession looms overhead. Marc Rapport (Agree Realty): Will there be a recession in 2023? Some would argue it's already here; others say there's one on the way. Either way, conservative investors -- including retirees like me -- do have some choices in the stock market that should fare just fine.