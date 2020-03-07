See How Popular Hyundai Models Fare Against Segment Competitors

COCOA, Fla., March 6, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- For those shoppers torn between two brands, there is all sorts of comparative model research to find on the internet. Car buyers in the Cocoa, Florida, area can now research how several popular Hyundai models fare against some of their segment competitors thanks to new comparison pages on the Cocoa Hyundai website pitting certain cars and crossovers against their rival Ford models.

Some of these pages include the brand-new 2020 Hyundai Palisade squaring off against the Ford Explorer and the all-new, next-generation 2020 Hyundai Sonata going up against the Ford Fusion, among others. These pages highlight a few of the most significant specifications shoppers should be considering when shopping for vehicles in their respective segments while detailing the differences between the two models.

Hyundai versus Ford aren't the only pages found on the website's relatively comprehensive database of information, which is consistently being updated. Potential buyers can also find out how the Hyundai model they're interested in measures up to competing class rivals from brands like Honda, Kia, Nissan and Toyota as well.

Any shoppers looking for information on how Hyundai models stack up to some of their competing brands can find these comparison pages on the dealership's website at http://www.cocoahyundai.com. Potential car buyers in the area itself are also encouraged to reach out to the sales desk with any questions they might have by calling 321-241-2063. Cocoa Hyundai is located at 1825 West King St. in Cocoa.

SOURCE Cocoa Hyundai