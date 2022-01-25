See the greens like never before with the introduction of Green Contour data to the Garmin Golf app and compatible devices

Garmin® International, Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE: GRMN), today announced the introduction of Green Contour data to golfers. With this new intuitive feature, golfers will have the opportunity to go out on a course – with a compatible Garmin device or by using the Garmin GolfTM app on their smartphones – and see the actual slope direction of the green to setup the ultimate approach shot to sink their putt. The data presented on-screen can be configured to show the high and low sections of the green or slope percentages and directional arrows. Green Contour data is available through the Garmin Golf app upon purchase of the Garmin Golf membership.

"Golfers no longer have to second guess their approach shots thanks to Green Contour data,” said Dan Bartel, Garmin vice president of global consumer sales. "Whether it’s a complicated uphill shot or a course with fall-offs in the green, you can now use your Garmin Approach® or the Garmin Golf app to analyze Green Contour data and put yourself in the best position to overcome challenging courses.”

As soon as players download the Garmin Golf app and subscribe for membership, they can easily take advantage of Green Contour data directly from their smartphones. Once a member, Green Contour data can also be downloaded to any of the following compatible Garmin devices:

Approach G80 golf handheld

Approach S60 golf watch

Approach S62 golf watch

Approach Z82 laser range finder

Approach R10 launch monitor (Includes the Home Tee Hero golf simulator with Garmin Golf membership)

Currently, over 8,900 courses offer Green Contour data in North America with plans to steadily add more courses in the near future. Golfers can visit Garmin’s golf course locator on the web, search for their course and verify if Green Contours are available before teeing off.

Available through the Garmin Golf app now, golfers can purchase a Garmin Golf membership for $9.99 a month, or $99.99 a year. In addition, Garmin Golf members that purchase an Approach R10 will receive the entertaining Home Tee Hero golf simulator for free and Green Contour data at no extra cost. To learn more visit Garmin’s golf science page for green contours.

