16.08.2023 19:15:00
Seed and Beyond Celebrates Successful Go-Live of SAP Cannabis ERP and Customer Success in South Africa Market
CHICAGO, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Seed and Beyond a pioneer in providing innovative SAP enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions for the cannabis industry, is thrilled to announce the successful launch and go-live with bpure™; one of the leading Medical Cannabis Growers and Exporters in Africa. This milestone marks a significant step forward in empowering South African cannabis businesses with state-of-the-art tools to streamline their operations and achieve regulatory compliance.
"The successful go-live of Seed and Beyond Cannabis ERP at bpure™ has been a testament to our commitment to customer success and industry growth. We are thrilled to witness our customer achieving remarkable results, from improved efficiency to enhanced compliance and customer engagement," said Anil Bavaraju, Managing Partner at Seed and Beyond. The expansion into the South Africa market reflects the company's dedication to supporting the evolution of the cannabis industry both locally and internationally.
Gareth Elliffe, MD at bpure™:"We were looking for a solution that would streamline our cultivation processes while ensuring compliance with the intricate regulations. Seed and Beyond Cannabis ERP platform has exceeded our expectations. We've increased our yield and reduced costs, and the transparency it provides has been a game-changer for our operations."
About Seed and Beyond
Seed and Beyond is a leading provider of cutting-edge SAP enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions covering all aspects of cannabis cultivation, production, distribution, and sales, enabling businesses to thrive in a rapidly changing landscape.
Key Highlights of Seed and Beyond Cannabis ERP Platform:
Media Contact: Puja Bavaraju, 866-926-2737, puja@seedandbeyond.com
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/seed-and-beyond-celebrates-successful-go-live-of-sap-cannabis-erp-and-customer-success-in-south-africa-market-301902774.html
SOURCE Seed and Beyond
