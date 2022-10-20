SEED BRKLYN, A HYBRID RETAIL, SPEAKEASY CAFÉ, AND ART SPACE OPENS IN BROOKLYN'S HISTORIC BEDFORD STUYVESANT NEIGHBORHOOD

"A Seed Grows In Brooklyn" Starting October 21, with Three Days of Programming Marking the Grand Opening of the Community Space

Founded by Multi-Disciplinary Artist Christophe Roberts, SEED Brklyn is a Space for Creatives by Creatives

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SEED Brklyn, a multi-retail, lifestyle, speakeasy café, and experiential art space for creatives by creatives, is proud to announce its grand opening will take place on Friday, October 21, 2022. Located in the iconic neighborhood of Bedford-Stuyvesant ("Bed-Stuy"), SEED Brklyn plans to welcome the block–and the various communities across Brooklyn and New York City–with three days of public and private programming and events.

SEED Brklyn is founded by multidisciplinary, Brooklyn-based artist Christophe Roberts who, over the last five years, has developed the first-of-its-kind-space to nurture some of Brooklyn's brightest and emerging creatives all while honoring the borough's rich history of cultural architects that have influenced the world as we know it today.

"Brooklyn has been home to some of the most influential artists in the world and throughout significant moments in history across pop culture, fashion, sports, and more," says Christophe Roberts, Founder & Partner of SEED Brklyn. "SEED is paying homage to the borough of Brooklyn by not only honoring those very same artists and their legacies but also embracing and highlighting many of the emerging, creative talent coming out of Brooklyn and across the City."

The dynamic space plans to become a community hub for creatives across Brooklyn, New York and the world with a unique approach to retail and a penchant for giving back to the block. Here are a few things that make this Bed-Stuy-based brand standout amongst the rest:

A highly curated and expertly designed retail and e-commerce space embracing an international mix of top creative and cutting-edge designers in fashion, culture, and art.

Innovation is at the forefront of everything for the brand. The store will feature concept spaces with sensorial elements including the following:

The Oasis : An art experiential space and NFT gallery dedicated to immersive events featuring state-of-the-art technology for a unique art viewing experience.

Greenhouse Cafe : Enjoy a hot cup of La Colombe coffee inside a plant-enshrined café. Guests can also purchase plants; vinyl collectibles from Funko and Super 7; books from Taschen and Rizzoli, and additional lifestyle products.

The Garden : A retail space on the first floor and mezzanine featuring globally recognized and burgeoning brands including Martine Rose , Rains , Maharishi , Undercover , Against Medical Advice , 100 Wolves , 424 , PRMVTO , Socialite Archive , and Jason Markk . Also located on the first floor of The Garden is a Japanese-inspired sneaker laundry for sneaker lovers to wash their favorite kicks in-store.

: A retail space on the first floor and mezzanine featuring globally recognized and burgeoning brands including , , , , , , , , , and . Also located on the first floor of The Garden is a Japanese-inspired sneaker laundry for sneaker lovers to wash their favorite kicks in-store. Through their community efforts, SEED Brklyn also plans to continue giving back to the neighborhood with general classes regarding entrepreneurism, freelancing, and more. Most recently, the brand worked with a public school in the Bedstuy area to create a Zen Garden and will continue to work towards creating and cleaning up the outdoor spaces surrounding Bed-Stuy including community gardens and parks. In the future, SEED plans on partnering with local non-profits in Brooklyn .

To celebrate and give the community a chance to view and experience the unique space, the emerging multi-retailer is hosting a three-day grand opening:

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 21 – SEED BRKLYN GRAND OPENING (PUBLIC EVENT)

WHAT : The grand opening! To celebrate, the store will be open to the community to experience what SEED Brklyn is all about. During the day, shoppers can stop by to view the space, sample SEED's menu offerings, and enjoy a special activation with Jason Markk while listening to the sounds of twin DJs BLK.ID TWINS. Later in the evening, SEED will debut "SEED THE BLOCKCHAIN," an art exhibition featuring artists and designers Vince Fraser , Shay the Surrealist, Dante Beals , and Ceej Vega. SEED will also be dropping a free community membership NFT that will provide access to exclusive products and experiences. The evening's soundtrack will be provided by DJ Niara Sterling while guests shop the retailer's clothing brands, take in the artwork, enjoy beer and wine by KGFARE and indulge in food by Jamrock Jerk.

WHO : Vince Fraser , Shay the Surrealist , The Fashion Firm , Ceej Vega , BLK.IDTWINS , DJ Niara Sterling , Jason Markk , and Jamrock Jerk .

WHEN : Greenhouse (café) opens to the public at 7am ; Garden (retail) opens at 10am , and the Oasis (art gallery) "SEED The Blockchain" debuts at 5pm .

: Greenhouse (café) opens to the public at ; Garden (retail) opens at , and the Oasis (art gallery) "SEED The Blockchain" debuts at . SATURDAY, OCTOBER 22 – SEED BRKLYN X BEAUTIFUL FLOWERS PARTY (PRIVATE EVENT)

WHAT : An invite-only, specially curated event hosted by the team behind Beautiful Faces – Wole Olosunde, Sola Olosunde, and Kyle Rhodes – with an influential crowd of the top talent in attendance including fashion models, musicians, athletes, and more. Guests will have an opportunity to have their photos taken in front of a custom SEED x Beautiful Faces backdrop.

WHO : Christophe Roberts , Beautiful Faces , A-LIST KARISS , DickByAir

WHEN : Store open all day; SEED x Beautiful Flowers Party 8PM to 12AM

: Store open all day; SEED x Beautiful Flowers Party SUNDAY, OCTOBER 23 – "SEED THE FUTURES" BRUNCH PARTY (PRIVATE EVENT)

WHAT : An invite-only brunch to wrap-up the weekend of festivities. The menu will be curated by Chef Will Coleman and reflect the global thinking of the entire SEED Brklyn space.

WHO : Christophe Roberts , Chef Will Coleman

WHEN : Store open all day

ABOUT SEED BRKLYN

Founded in 2022 by multidisciplinary artist Christophe Roberts , SEED Brklyn is a hybrid fashion, art, culture, and community destination by creatives for creatives. Located in Bedford Stuyvesant, the multi-level space brings together a myriad of sensory elements including The Oasis, an art experiential space and NFT gallery offering state-of-the-art technology for a unique art viewing experience; Greenhouse Cafe, a plant-enshrined café serving La Colombe coffee, baked goods, plants, books, and additional lifestyle products; and The Garden, a retail space featuring globally recognized and emerging brands including Martine Rose, Rains, Maharishi, Undercover, Jason Markk, and more.

For more information, visit seedbrklyn.com or follow @seedbrklyn on Instagram.

