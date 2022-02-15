Seed Group welcomes medical selfie pioneer Healthy.io as a new strategic partner

DUBAI, UAE and TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Seed Group, a company of the Private Office of Sheikh Saeed bin Ahmed Al Maktoum, has announced that Tel Aviv-based health tech company Healthy.io has been brought on board as a new strategic partner. Aiming to bring the latest technology in healthcare to the UAE and the wider Gulf Cooperation Council, Healthy.io is making its regional debut with a base in Dubai.

Seed Group will help Healthy.io expand its operations in the region, reach out to the right audiences, provide access to top decision-makers in the government, and explore the demand for its services in the private-sector health community. Healthy.io, with offices in Tel Aviv, Boston and London, will help increase access to healthcare in the region by offering its innovative, smartphone camera-powered platform for medical testing.

Hisham Al Gurg, CEO of Seed Group and the Private Office of Sheikh Saeed bin Ahmed Al Maktoum, said, "If there is one thing that the COVID-19 pandemic has underscored, it is the fact that healthcare needs to be taken seriously. The sector needs to find the best possible techniques with the help of technology to not only offer timely treatments but also work towards the long-term goal of creating a healthy and happy world. Companies like Healthy.io are the very ones making this possible. We are excited to start this journey with them."

Yonatan Adiri, Founder and CEO of Healthy.io, said, "We are excited to collaborate with the Seed Group on bringing our technology to the nearly one million people in the Emirates at risk of kidney and cardiovascular diseases who are currently untested, and to close healthcare gaps in the Middle East and North Africa region."

Founded in 2013, Healthy.io converts the smartphone's camera into a medical device, delivering clinical results at critical moments and synchronizing healthcare with the speed of life. The company's services include at-home urinalysis and digitized wound care, which enable healthcare systems to close gaps in access and care while increasing patient satisfaction. The company's technology has been used by leading health systems like the UK's NHS and to date, more than a quarter million tests have been completed globally.

The Seed Group is a notable force in the technology, healthcare, hospitality, and telecommunications landscapes in the Middle East. Over the past 16 years, it has formed successful strategic alliances with leading global companies representing diverse regions to accelerate sustainable market entry and presence within the Gulf Cooperation Council countries.

About Seed Group

Over the past 16 years, Seed Group has formed strategic alliances with leading global companies representing diverse regions and industries. These companies have propelled their business interests and goals in the Middle East and North Africa region through the support and strong base of regional connections of the Seed Group. The Group's goal is to create mutually beneficial partnerships with multinational organizations and to accelerate their sustainable market entry and presence within the MENA region. Seed Group has been a key point in the success of all its partners in the region, helping them reach their target customers and accelerate their businesses. The Private Office was established by Sheikh Saeed bin Ahmed Al Maktoum to directly invest in or assist potential business opportunities in the region, which meet The Private Office's criteria. For more information, visit www.seedgroup.com.

About Healthy.io

Healthy.io transforms the smartphone camera into a medical device to deliver healthcare at the speed of life. The company's at-home urinalysis and digitized wound care services enable providers and healthcare systems to close gaps in access and care while increasing patient satisfaction. Healthy.io is a global leader in digital health and is a recipient of the CNBC 2020 Disruptor 50 Award, Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies 2020 Award, and the Financial Times 2020 Boldness in Business Award. The company is based in Tel Aviv and has offices in Boston and London.

