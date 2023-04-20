|
Seedtag Advances Towards Carbon Neutrality With Sustainability Commitment For Greener Industry
Seedtag announces a 5-step climate strategy to reduce and offset its emissions, support its partners in achieving their sustainability goals, and help the sector transition towards a low carbon economy
NEW YORK, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Seedtag, the leading global contextual advertising company, is marking Earth Day by announcing a comprehensive climate action plan as part of its overall ESG strategy. The company has made significant investments in all its operations to assess, reduce and offset its carbon footprint. Seedtag's aim is to achieve net-zero for itself and its partners across the contextual advertising value chain long before 2030.
Seedtag's assessment not only addressed environmental issues but also its impact on society and governance. In order to bring this vision to life, Seedtag is executing the following 5-step action plan:
Seedtag's new ESG strategy and decarbonization plan come ahead of its sustainable growth plans for the coming years. The company remains committed to creating a more sustainable and responsible business, and its efforts to reduce its carbon footprint will remain a priority.
"Our efforts to reduce and offset our CO2 emissions reflect our commitment to sustainability and support our customers and partners on their sustainability journeys," said Albert Nieto, Co-CEO of Seedtag. "Our new ESG strategy is focused on supporting a privacy-led future, promoting a more inclusive and diverse ecosystem, and building trusted stakeholder relationships. We are excited about the future and the role we can play in promoting sustainability in the digital advertising space."
