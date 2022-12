Seelos: In Vivo Data Shows Potential Of SLS-004 As Disease-modifying Gene Therapy In Parkinson's

(RTTNews) - Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (SEEL) announced in vivo data showing that a single dose of SLS-004 downregulated the production of alpha-synuclein. This reduction of a-synuclein by SLS-004 in an established a-synuclein overexpressing animal model of Parkinson's disease resulted in substantial increase and recovery of degeneration in tyrosine hydroxylase positive or TH+ dopaminergic neurons that are known to degenerate in patients with Parkinson's disease.

"Increasing the recovery of TH+ dopaminergic neurons after a single administration of SLS-004 is a significant achievement, and this in vivo study validates and extends our prior findings," said Raj Mehra, CEO of Seelos.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.