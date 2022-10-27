Seelos Therapeutics to Sponsor and Participate in Wonderland, the World's Leading Psychedelic Event

-Seelos' SLS-002 (intranasal racemic ketamine) is believed to be the only drug in the psychedelic class currently being developed specifically to treat the symptoms of suicidality associated with major depression.

-Seelos Senior Management will sponsor the Press Breakfast on Friday November 4th at 8:30am and take part in 2 panel discussions on Saturday November 5th.

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEEL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders and rare diseases, today announced it will sponsor and participate in Wonderland, the World's Leading Psychedelic Event, organized by Microdose Psychedelics Insights, to be held at the Mana Wynwood Convention Center in Miami, FL from November 3rd to the 5th.

Seelos will sponsor the Press Breakfast with Seelos Therapeutics on Friday November 4th at 8:30am ET to discuss their SLS-002 (intranasal racemic ketamine) program, which is currently enrolling patients in Part 2 of the registration directed, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical study. The purpose of the study is to evaluate the efficacy, safety, and tolerability of repeat doses of SLS-002, in addition to standard of care, on the symptoms of major depression and suicidality in patients who are assessed to be at an imminent risk of suicide.

Additionally, Seelos will participate in a panel discussion titled: Route of Administration Dose; Does Dissociation Correlate with Antidepressant/Analgesic Effects on Saturday, November 5th at 10:40am ET.

Also, on Saturday at 1:10pm ET, Raj Mehra, Ph.D., Chairman and CEO of Seelos and Tim Whitaker, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Seelos, will be interviewed by Dean Burnett, Ph.D., in a fireside chat titled: Seelos Therapeutics: Novel Investigational Program to Address Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior in Patients with Major Depressive Disorder.

If you or a loved one are having thoughts of suicide, please seek immediate medical help, go to your nearest emergency room, call the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-8255 (TALK).

About Wonderland Miami

Wonderland Miami offers the psychedelic medicine industry a unique in-person convergence of business, science, music, and emerging technologies. Fostering creative and professional growth, Wonderland Miami is the premier destination for the psychedelic medicine industry. The event is a thought-leadership platform and an opportunity to connect with influential leaders in science, policy, and business. It acts as a launching pad for innovative content connected to the psychedelic medicine space, with musical showcases and documentary screenings, providing compelling entertainment and collaboration opportunities for attendees. Wonderland is all about real-life events featuring high-quality programming in some of the world's most exciting locations and breath-taking venues.

About Dean Burnett, Ph.D.

Dean Burnett is a doctor of neuroscience who spent many years lecturing and teaching postgraduate psychiatry to students from all over the world. However, his true passion lays with writing and communicating, and has since become an internationally bestselling science author, as well as an in-demand pundit, reporter, and commentator for the mainstream media and beyond. He specializes in the workings of the brain and the science of mental health.

He is the author of the bestseller Idiot Brain (published in over 30 countries), and the upcoming Emotional Ignorance, published in January 2023.

About SLS-002

SLS-002 is intranasal racemic ketamine with two investigational new drug applications for the treatment of Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior in Major Depressive Disorder and in Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder. SLS-002 was originally derived from a Javelin Pharmaceuticals, Inc./Hospira, Inc. program with 16 clinical studies involving approximately 500 subjects. Seelos looks to address an unmet need for a therapy to treat suicidality in the U.S. with SLS-002. Traditionally, anti-depressants have been used in this setting but many of the existing treatments are known to contribute to an increased risk of suicidal thoughts in some circumstances, and if they are effective, it often takes weeks for the full therapeutic effect to be manifested. The clinical development program for SLS-002 includes two parallel healthy volunteer studies (Phase I), followed by pivotal registration studies after meeting with the FDA. Based on information gathered from the databases of the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality, there were more than 1,000,000 visits to emergency rooms for suicide attempts in 2019 in the U.S. alone. Experimental studies suggest ketamine has the potential to be a rapid, effective treatment for refractory depression and suicidality.

About Seelos Therapeutics

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for the benefit of patients with central nervous system (CNS) disorders and other rare diseases. The Company's robust portfolio includes several late-stage clinical assets targeting indications including Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior (ASIB) in Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) or Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), spinocerebellar ataxia (SCA), Sanfilippo syndrome, Parkinson's disease, other psychiatric and movement disorders plus orphan diseases.

For more information, please visit our website: http://seelostherapeutics.com

