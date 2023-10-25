Seemplicity Joins Wiz Integration (WIN) Platform to Accelerate Security Remediation Operations

Mutual customers can now accelerate risk reduction by automating the collection, consolidation and prioritization of security findings

PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Seemplicity Security today announced its technical integration with leading cloud security provider Wiz . As a certified Wiz Integration (WIN) platform partner, Seemplicity enables joint customers to seamlessly integrate its Security Remediation Operations platform into their existing Wiz workflows to accelerate remediation.

"Today security teams manage an overwhelming number of findings from an ever-growing security testing tech stack, making efficient risk and vulnerability remediation a near-impossible task," said Yoran Sirkis, CEO and co-founder of Seemplicity. "Ad-hoc processes, unidentified remediation teams, and the inability to track and report on progress exacerbate these challenges. The result is many cloud misconfigurations and other risks go unmanaged and unresolved. Our partnership with Wiz tackles this problem head-on by enabling customers to accelerate security remediation operations across tcloud, code and infrastructure."

Benefits of the Wiz and Seemplicity integration include:

Accelerated risk remediation, efficiency , and effectiveness;

and effectiveness; Enhanced visibility into overall risk posture and improvement;

Increased developer engagement and productivity when remediating issues;

Reduction in incident response costs as measured by benchmarking against historical averages;

Improved process compliance and lower cost of auditing.

"Securing cloud-based operations today requires a collaborative approach that brings together an ecosystem of best-in-breed technologies and teams—this is what WIN is all about," Oron Noah Director of Product Management Wiz. "Seemplicity fills an urgent need in the enterprise to accelerate risk reduction. Their proven technology achieves this by automating the collection, consolidation, choosing and routing of security findings across an organization's security testing domains."

About Seemplicity

Seemplicity is revolutionizing the way security teams drive and scale risk reduction efforts across organizations by orchestrating, automating, and consolidating all remediation activities into one workspace. As the first productivity workflow platform created for modern security teams, Seemplicity transforms the remediation process into a streamlined and collaborative effort that can easily be utilized by developers, DevOps, and IT across the organization, helping them achieve complete operational resilience and establish a truly scalable security program. Seemplicity was founded in 2020 by cybersecurity veterans Yoran Sirkis, Ravid Circus, and Rotem Cohen Gadol, and its customers include Fortune 500 and publicly traded companies. For more information visit www.seemplicity.io

About Wiz

Wiz is on a mission to transform cloud security for customers – which include 35% of the Fortune 100 – by empowering them to embrace a new cloud operating model. Its Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) delivers full-stack visibility, accurate risk prioritization, and enhanced business agility. The result? More context with less noise, so that security teams can focus their time on what matters most.

