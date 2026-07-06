Seer Mortgage Capital Aktie
ISIN: US81577P1075
|
06.07.2026 17:21:58
Seer Stock Surges 40% After Investor Presentation Highlights AI, Growth Strategy
(RTTNews) - Seer, Inc. (SEER) shares surged 39.81 percent or $0.65, to $2.27 on Monday after the company released an investor presentation ahead of its July 28 annual shareholder meeting, highlighting its AI-driven proteomics strategy, commercialization progress, and financial position.
The stock is currently trading at $2.27, compared with its previous close of $1.62 on the Nasdaq. It opened at $2.24 and has traded between $2.20 and $2.28 during the session. Trading volume reached 20.02 million shares, far exceeding its average daily volume of 445,757 shares.
The company highlighted its expanding installed base, growing strategic collaborations, approximately $220 million in cash with no debt, and a potential $23 billion proteomics market opportunity by 2034, while urging shareholders to reject proposals from activist investors Bradley Radoff and Michael Torok.
Seer shares have traded in a 52-week range of $1.55 to $2.41.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Seer Mortgage Capital Inc
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Seer Mortgage Capital Inc
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerFehlende Impulse: ATX stabil -- DAX nach neuen Rekordmarken stabil -- Asiens Börsen uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt kam zum Wochenstart kaum vom Fleck. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt setzte nach einem neuem Allzeithoch eine Seitwärtsbewegung ein. Die Wall Street kann sich am Montag nicht für eine Richtung entscheiden. In Asien bewegten sich die Börsen in unterschiedliche Richtungen.