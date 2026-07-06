Seer Mortgage Capital Aktie

Seer Mortgage Capital für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

ISIN: US81577P1075

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06.07.2026 17:21:58

Seer Stock Surges 40% After Investor Presentation Highlights AI, Growth Strategy

(RTTNews) - Seer, Inc. (SEER) shares surged 39.81 percent or $0.65, to $2.27 on Monday after the company released an investor presentation ahead of its July 28 annual shareholder meeting, highlighting its AI-driven proteomics strategy, commercialization progress, and financial position.

The stock is currently trading at $2.27, compared with its previous close of $1.62 on the Nasdaq. It opened at $2.24 and has traded between $2.20 and $2.28 during the session. Trading volume reached 20.02 million shares, far exceeding its average daily volume of 445,757 shares.

The company highlighted its expanding installed base, growing strategic collaborations, approximately $220 million in cash with no debt, and a potential $23 billion proteomics market opportunity by 2034, while urging shareholders to reject proposals from activist investors Bradley Radoff and Michael Torok.

Seer shares have traded in a 52-week range of $1.55 to $2.41.

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