SEG, AAPG Combine Annual Meetings

TULSA, Okla., March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Society of Exploration Geophysicists (SEG) and the American Association of Petroleum Geologists (AAPG) today announced an agreement to hold joint annual meetings, the first of which will be held 26 September to 1 October 2021, at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver, Colorado. This event will mark the first time the two groups' annual conventions have been held together since 1955.

The merger of AAPG's 2021 Annual Convention and Exhibition (ACE) and SEG's 2021 International Exhibition and 91st Annual Meeting (SEG21) will result in one of the largest gatherings of earth scientists and energy professionals in the world. The two events will be fully integrated, online and in-person, with a comprehensive technical program featuring more than 20 concurrent technical sessions and a joint exhibition featuring the latest geoscience products and technologies.

"We're looking forward to bringing SEG and AAPG members together to exchange ideas and experiences," said SEG President Maurice Nessim. "It will be geosciences week in Denver. Our focus on science, its applications, and our community is what unites us in purpose and makes this collaboration so powerful."

Better serving the needs of geoscientists in a rapidly changing energy landscape and achieving synergies in event operations drove the organizations' decision to hold integrated annual conventions. The hybrid event format will permit speakers, exhibitors, and attendees to participate at the Colorado Convention Center and online. The combined program will continue to feature many of the elements that attendees of both the AAPG and SEG conventions long have valued. One registration will give delegates access to the core technical sessions and exhibition and access to several ticketed training and social events. Exhibitors and sponsors will benefit from access to two audiences with a single engagement.

"Combining our annual events answers the stated wishes of our members and our exhibition and sponsorship patrons," said AAPG President Rick Fritz. "It also represents a strategic response to shifting industry conditions. I think our members and clients will enthusiastically embrace the benefits of one annual meeting to connect with fellow geoscientists."

The organizations' leaders expect the combined conventions to further cement SEG's and AAPG's positions as the recognized global leaders in the dissemination of high-quality applied geoscience knowledge and data. The agreement is for five years, covering the organizations' annual meetings through 2025.

About AAPG

The American Association of Petroleum Geologists (AAPG) is one of the world's largest professional geological societies. AAPG works to advance the science of geology, especially as it relates to petroleum, natural gas, other subsurface fluids, and mineral resources; to promote the technology of exploring for, finding, and producing these materials in an economically and environmentally sound manner; and to advance the professional well-being of its members. AAPG was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma; currently almost one-third of members live outside the United States.

About SEG

The Society of Exploration Geophysicists is committed to connecting and inspiring the people and science of geophysics. With more than 13,000 members in 116 countries, SEG provides educational and technical resources to the global geosciences community through publications, books, events, forums, professional development courses, young professional programs, and more. Founded in 1930, SEG fosters the expert and ethical practice of geophysics in the exploration and development of natural resources, characterization of near surface, and mitigation of earth hazards. For more information, visit www.seg.org.

