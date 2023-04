Sega Looks to Buy Finish Game Maker and 'Angry Birds' Creator Rovio

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.Look out Mario and Luigi, the hedgehog is teaming up with some angry birds.Video game giant Sega is nearing a purchase of games studio Rovio for $1 billion, the same valuation that the Finland-based "Angry Birds" creator touted when it went public in 2017.Continue reading