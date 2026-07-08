SEGRO, Pure Data Centres Group Form Second JV To Develop £800 Mln Paris Data Center

(RTTNews) - SEGRO plc (SGRO.L) said Wednesday it has formed a second 50:50 joint venture with Pure Data Centres Group Ltd. to develop a 48-megawatt fully fitted data center in Paris.

The project, located in a key Paris Availability Zone, is expected to require approximately £800 million in gross capital, including the value of SEGRO's land and secured power contribution. SEGRO expects to contribute around £60 million in cash equity over the construction period, with the remaining equity provided by Pure DC.

SEGRO will contribute a prime development site together with 75MVA of pre-secured power, drawn from its 3.0GVA European power bank. The partners said the project is expected to deliver an attractive yield on cost and generate significant long-term income and value.

The joint venture plans to begin construction after securing planning approval and a long-term lease commitment from a global hyperscaler. The facility will be delivered in phases, with the first phase expected to be completed in about three years and the final phase around one year later.